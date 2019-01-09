search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

‘Will bury BJP’: Sena leader on Amit Shah’s ‘defeating ex-allies’ remark

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2019, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Jan 9, 2019, 2:09 pm IST
Shah had said on Sunday if alliance did not happen, BJP will thrash its former allies in the coming Lok Sabha polls.
Ramdas Kadam also noted that the Sena had won 63 seats, out of the total 288, in the 2014 state Assembly polls despite the 'Modi wave'. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Ramdas Kadam also noted that the Sena had won 63 seats, out of the total 288, in the 2014 state Assembly polls despite the 'Modi wave'. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: Days after BJP chief Amit Shah's remarks that his party will thrash former allies if a pre-poll alliance did not materialise ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam has threatened to "bury" the BJP.

Kadam, whose party is currently an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, also noted that the Sena had won 63 seats, out of the total 288, in the 2014 state Assembly polls despite the 'Modi wave'.

 

"They (BJP) have already lost elections miserably in five states. Don't come to Maharashtra and threaten us or we will bury you. Don't forget that we won 63 seats despite the (Modi) wave," Kadam, who is a minister in the Maharashtra government, told reporters on Tuesday evening.

In a veiled warning to the Sena, Shah had said on Sunday that if an alliance happened, the BJP will ensure victory for its allies, but if it did not, the party will thrash its former allies in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about the central government's bill to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for the general category poor, Kadam said there is already quota for the Marathas, Dhangars and Muslims. "Then how will they give further reservation to everybody? Are these decisions being taken in view of the elections?" he asked.

Dhangars, who are included in the Vimukt Jati Nomadic Tribe (VJNT) category, have been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for long.

The Lok Sabha had on Tuesday passed the bill to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for the general category poor with most parties backing the proposed legislation, described by the government as "historic" and in the country's interest.

The Opposition, including the Congress, had dubbed the proposed law as a political gimmick that may not stand judicial scrutiny but came around to support it during voting, underlining the huge political import of the measure aimed at placating upper castes.

...
Tags: amit shah, 2019 lok sabha elections, shiv sena, ramdas kadam
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Congress dismissed surgical strikes' idea,' claims actor Paresh Rawal

Actor Paresh Rawal stars in the upcoming thriller, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ based on surgical strike carried out by Indian Army. (Photo: File)

Centre should now stop misusing CBI, NIA for political vendetta: Mehbooba

‘Time for the Central gov to stop misusing its influence to arm twist investigative agencies like (the) NIA and CBI for political vendetta,’ said PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: File)

K Chandrasekhar Rao tells officials to ‘create’ forests

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

‘Election gimmick’: Congress slams Centre’s 'quota for upper caste' move

'Why did you not think of this for four years and eight months? So obviously thought of as election gimmick three months before the model code,' Congress' Abhishek Singhvi said. (Photo: File | PTI)

M K Stalin flays Centre on 10 per cent quota issue

DMK party members led by M.K Stalin stage a walkout as they protested the Sterlite issue on Tuesday. (Image DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham