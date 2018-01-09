search on deccanchronicle.com
Sailoo murder: Telangana govt behaving in inhumane manner, says TPCC chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 9, 2018, 1:39 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2018, 2:57 am IST
The TPCC chief said that Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan was supporting the government in the case.
TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy addresses the media outside the Raj Bhavan after submitting a memorandum to the Governor related to sand mafia and law and order situation in the state, while other Congress leaders look on in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: DC/File)
 TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy addresses the media outside the Raj Bhavan after submitting a memorandum to the Governor related to sand mafia and law and order situation in the state, while other Congress leaders look on in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: DC/File)

Nizamabad: TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the government was behaving in an inhumane manner in the murder of village revenue assistant Sailoo in Kamareddy district.

Instead of identifying the accused, the police was trying to hide the facts of incident, he alleged. The family members of the deceased met Mr Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday.

 

If all enforcement agencies collude on the Kamareddy incident, who will save the victims, he asked. He demanded Rs 25 lakh ex gratia for Sailoo. 

Sailoo was run over by a sand lorry, it is being claimed that it is not a murder by the sand mafia, and a case of death in a road accident.

