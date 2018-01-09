IT hubs to come up at more districts, says KT Rama Rao

Minister K.T Rama Rao interacts with Karimnagar residents during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the IT Hub at Karimnagar as minister Etala Rajender, local MP B. Vinod Kumar, MLA Gangula Kamalakar and Mayor Ravinder Singh look on.

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the IT Hub in Karimnagar and promised to provide jobs to 1,000 locals.

He said that immediately after laying the foundation stone for the IT Hub, six companies had come forward to set up their units and MoUs have been signed.

He said construction of the IT Hub will be completed in a year and will provide plug and play facilities for IT companies. He said it would create employment opportunities for 1,000 people in the first phase.

He said the TRS government had taken steps to establish similar IT hubs in Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Warangal and Nizamabad districts. He said IT exports which were Rs 56,000 crore at the time of formation of Telangana state had now touched Rs 87,000 crore.

Mr Rama Rao said, “Our youngsters are second to none and I believe that the next Googles, Facebooks, and WhatsApps will come out of India”.

He said Telangana state’s GSDP growth rate was the highest in the country and that was made possible due to the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He said this was evident from Union ministers praising the TRS government for its remarkable performance.

He said the government would try to set up meetings with NRIs from Telangana state settled in other countries and request them to establish their companies.

Mr Rama Rao also launched a pylon for the Rs 250-crore Karimnagar City Renovation Project which includes the Manair river front development. He said while everyone talking about the Sabarmati river front in Gujarat, the Congress governments had forgotten to develop the Manair river front which was just a few kilometres from Karimnagar city. He said recently Government launched developmental works for improving the Lower Manair Dam and its surroundings including constructing a cable bridge. The IT Hub also will be coming as part of River front development.