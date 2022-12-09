  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Politics 08 Dec 2022 YSRC’s ‘ ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC’s ‘reunify AP’ remark sparks row

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 9, 2022, 12:10 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2022, 1:08 am IST
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)
 Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

HYDERABAD: The YSR Congress expressing its intent to explore every possible method to reunite Andhra Pradesh and Telangana created ripples in political circles in the two states on Thursday.

Without much provocation, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told mediapersons in Vijayawada that party supremo and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was still pained over bifurcation and would be the first to welcome unification of the two states.

“We advocate a combined state and if there is any chance to reunite we will push to any extent (to realise it),” Ramakrishna Reddy said, adding that the party had been working hard to resolve pending bifurcation issues. “The injustice meted out to Andhra should be undone. If it is not possible, steps should be taken to rectify (anomalies in the Reorganisation Act),” he added.

The TRS moved quickly to capitalise on the regional sentiment and sought to put the BJP, which is fast emerging as the principal opposition in Telangana, on the defensive. TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “conspiring” with the likes of Jagan Mohan Reddy, Y.S. Sharmila and K.A. Paul to destabilise Telangana, whose strides in development could not be matched by any state. He also recalled the repeated assertion of Modi that bifurcation had given birth to a new child but had killed mother.

The BJP, on the other hand, dubbed it as a diversionary tactic of both parties. “KCR has conspired with Jagan Mohan Reddy and some people are making inflammatory comments only to bury important issues such as the liquor scams in which leaders from, or related to, the ruling parties from both states were involved,” said Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay.

Senior Andhra BJP leader S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said both parties had started enacting a new drama and questioned the duplicity of YSR Congress. It had asked Supreme Court to close all cases filed opposing bifurcation in Delhi, he pointed out, while, back home, YSRC leaders were advocating reunification.

A section of BJP leaders also wondered if the YSR Congress was retaliating to Modi’s conversation with Sharmila by indirectly helping the TRS to stoke regional emotions and make electoral gains.

Congress leaders from Telangana also condemned YSR Congress’ “provocative” statements eight years after state bifurcation. “Instead of whipping up emotions, it is better that the two governments to focus on people’s welfare,” said former MP Ponnam Prabhakar.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka termed Ramakrishna Reddy’s statements as a conspiracy to stoke regional sentiments. “Those are his individual statements and are against the aspirations of the Telangana people. Such statements are uncalled for and the Telangana Congress remains averse to the statements which are not new,” he said.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh bifurcation, sajjala ramakrishna reddy, chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, chief minister k chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Vundavalli objects to AP’s changed stance on bifurcation
Centre convenes crucial meet on TS, AP bifurcation disputes

Latest From Nation

The cyclonic storm would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota, around Mahabalipuram, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75kmph, gusting to 85kmph around midnight on Friday. (Representational image. DC Image)

Mandous intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to touch coast by Friday night

CCS sleuths said they had identified 20 more accused in the case. (DC image)

CCS gets three-day custody of Sahiti owner for Rs 900 crore fraud

St George’s church at Abids, the church’s renovation and painting works are getting done, the church was built in 1844, is considered as one of the greatest architectural places to visit. (Picture by P.Surendra)

St. George's church gears up to usher in Christmas

The fish and other aqua life in the river are vanishing due to the presence of ash slurry of Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS). — DC Image/Representational

BTPS ash slurry posing threat to Mission Bhagiratha



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi magic continues in Gujarat, BJP breaks records with landslide victory

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes victory sign at the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party retained its 27-year control of his home state of Gujarat with a commanding election victory, but lost power in northern Himachal Pradesh state and in the city of New Delhi, according to a nearly complete vote count Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Congress set to form government in Himachal Pradesh

Congress workers celebrates the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu. (PTI Photo)

BJP registers massive victory, breaks all records in Gujarat

BJP leaders and workers celebrate the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Pradipta Narayan)

BJP credits people's faith in PM Modi for historic win in Gujarat

The party is set for a landslide victory in Gujarat to retain power for a seventh straight term by winning more seats than in any assembly election in the state. (Photo: Twitter)

Gujarat polls: BJP says it's development agenda won and Cong's negative politics lost

BJP workers celebrate Gujarat Assembly election results in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->