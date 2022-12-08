  
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy sparks furore with “United AP” comments

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 8, 2022
Updated Dec 8, 2022, 6:42 pm IST
AP Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)
HYDERABAD: YSR Congress general-secretary and state government adviser (political) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday made shocking comments on the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, sparking furore in both the Telugu states, especially in Telangana.

The leader said that the people of both the states were equally disappointed and unhappy over the “unethical” bifurcation.

Speaking with the press at Amaravati, Sajjala had said that YSR Congress Party was against the bifurcation of the state and added that his party has always backed the idea of united Andhra Pradesh.

“The injustice of bifurcation came into effect with the support of Congress, TDP and BJP, but the YSRCP had always fought against it and given a platform, the party would always welcome the idea of united Andhra Pradesh,” Sajjala said.

“It is hard to bring up the debate now, but it is not impossible and the YSRCP will strongly fight for the cause,” he added.

 Sajjala Ramakrishna’s controversial comments come in the backdrop of former Congress leader, Undavalli Aruna Kumar’s comments on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy giving up on the fight against the injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh.

