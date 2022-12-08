  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 LIVE !  :  People wait for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results at Ridge in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo) Cong surge in Himachal trends: Party ahead on 38 of 68 seats; BJP wins 1, leads on 26
 LIVE !  :  Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat (PTI/File Photo) BJP registers massive victory, trounces all records in Gujarat
 
Nation Politics 08 Dec 2022 Rahul begins 92nd da ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul begins 92nd day of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kota city

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 8, 2022, 10:37 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2022, 10:37 am IST
ongress leader Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, party leaders KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot and Randeep Surjewala during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kota, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 ongress leader Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, party leaders KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot and Randeep Surjewala during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kota, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Kota (Rajasthan): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday briefly interacted with students who had gathered in large numbers in this coaching hub to welcome him as he resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Gandhi described the students as the "future of India" and exhorted those gathered to raise "Bharat Jodo" slogans.

Starting the 92nd day of his yatra by offering prayers at the Suryamukhi Hanuman Temple here at 6 am, Gandhi marched through the streets along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy Sachin Pilot.

After marching for around 2.5 km from Suryamukhi Hanuman temple, Gandhi reached Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, where he was welcomed by students of coaching institutes.

He climbed up a stage erected for him on the roadside and spoke briefly with the students, director of a prominent coaching institute, who was accompanying the students, said.

Besides students, party workers and locals were lined up on both sides of the road from Jagpura to airport, a stretch of around 12.5 km to welcome him

Gandhi was earlier scheduled to pay tributes at the statue of his father Rajiv Gandhi at the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar here.

He will march 24 km to reach the next yatra stop at Gudali in Bundi district, where the march is set to take a one-day break on Friday.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km passing through Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has so far covered the five southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, and then traversed through Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 km in 150 days.

...
Tags: bharat jodo yatra, congress leader rahul gandhi, rajasthan leg of bharat jodo yatra
Location: India, Rajasthan


Related Stories

Ashok Gehlot alleges mainstream media has 'boycotted' Bharat Jodo Yatra
Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Rajasthan Sunday evening

Latest From Nation

elugu Desam general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh (File image)

Lokesh challenges YSRC to prove allegations or face defamation case

The Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) commenced the foundation course in palliative medicine here on Wednesday. (Image: SVIMS)

SVIMS starts palliative medicine foundation course

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (Twitter)

Chhattisgarh: Congress candidate leading in Bhanupratappur Assembly bypoll

Garudalytics and Andhra University will jointly explore potential areas for industry and academic collaboration on research projects, skill development training, faculty development programmes, internships, infrastructure upgrades and other facilities. (File image)

AU signs MoU with new start-up of its alumnus



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP heads for a record victory in Gujarat Assembly elections

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat (PTI/File Photo)

Neck and neck fight in Himachal: Congress leads in 33 seats, BJP in 31

Counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in progress at a centre in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BJP hoping to set new records in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

Victory in Gujarat will make BJP only party other than the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to have won seven straight assembly elections.(Representational Image/PTI)

BJP MLC Vishwanath calls on Siddaramaiah

Bharatiya Janata Party MLC A.H. Vishwanath meets Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Telangana HC allows Bandi Sanjay's yatra, with riders

Women leaders give sweets to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar after the Telangana High Court issued permission to Praja Sangrama Yatra at the MP's office in Karimnagar on Monday. (DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->