Neck and neck fight in Himachal: Congress leads in 37 seats, BJP in 31

Published Dec 8, 2022, 9:11 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2022, 10:06 am IST
Counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in progress at a centre in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
10 AM: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur leads in Seraj constituency

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said that 10,000 duty staff including the security personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements in Himachal Pradesh.

He said that teams of returning officers and assistant returning officers have also been deployed to ensure a smooth counting process.

9.15 am: Congress leads in 36 seats, BJP 31 and others 1.

9.20 AM: Congress leads in 36, BJP 30, others 2.

9.25 AM: Congress 35, BJP in 31, others two.

SHIMLA: The BJP and the Congress have locked in a neck and neck fight in Himachal Pradesh. The Congress leading in 34 seats, while the BJP in 33.

