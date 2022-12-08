  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 LIVE !  :  Counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in progress at a centre in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo) Neck and neck fight in Himachal: Congress leads in 37 seats, BJP in 31
 LIVE !  :  Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat (PTI/File Photo) BJP heads for a record victory in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Politics 08 Dec 2022 KCR must tell court ...
Nation, Politics

KCR must tell court how he obtained poachgate 'evidence': BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Dec 8, 2022, 1:00 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2022, 7:48 am IST
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar during the Praja Sangarama Yatra on Wednesday (Photo by arrangement)
 Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar during the Praja Sangarama Yatra on Wednesday (Photo by arrangement)

Hyderabad: Following the release of video clips by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao supporting allegations of TRS MLA poaching and the submission of the same to the Telangana High Court, the BJP demanded on Wednesday that the Rao must appear in the court to explain how he obtained the so-called evidence before any investigation agency could.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader, advocate and former party
MLC N. Ramchander Rao stated that the Chief Minister would technically be in contempt of court, especially since he shared the videos and other
information with judges and others across the country before the
investigating agencies could begin their investigation.

"After the Chief Minister presented the ‘evidence’, the Special Investigation Team was formed. The government’s legal counsel has apologised to the court on this.  Now it is clear that a wrong was committed. The Chief Minister must appear in the court and file an affidavit with the explanations we are asking for,” he demanded.

Further, he questioned how the Chief Minister obtained all of the
information, including videos of events claimed to be evidence in the case,
and questioned whether the CM was snooping on its own MLAs.

“How did the Chief Minister obtain the information including videos of events that are claimed to be evidence in the case? Has the TRS government been tapping phones of its own MLAs? If so, does it have permission to do so,” he asked.

"The case does not fall under any Acts dealing with corruption. 'Where is
the corruption,' the court has asked. The Chief Minister must also mention
in his affidavit how he obtained the information, how the recording gadgets
were installed beforehand at the farm house, and how he received the tip
offs. Is he tapping the phones of his MLAs, and others. All of these questions must be answered.”

Ramchander Rao also accused the TRS government of large-scale corruption in the contracts awarded for the construction of the new State Secretariat
complex, various district collectorates, and other buildings in the state. "We demand a white paper on these contracts where there has been a lot of
corruption," he said.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, telangana high court, n ramchander rao, bharatiya janata party (bjp), telangana rashtra samithi (trs), special investigation team, telangana state secretariat, telangana news, hyderabad news, poachgate case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Counting of votes for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in progress at a centre in Shimla, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Neck and neck fight in Himachal: Congress leads in 37 seats, BJP in 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI)

BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat (PTI/File Photo)

BJP heads for a record victory in Gujarat Assembly elections

There have been 1.35 crore downloads of the Disha App since its launch. Of them, 1.10 crore have been registered. As many as 9.84 lakh SOS alerts have been received seeking help from police. (File photo:DC)

People want Disha App publicised more for women’s safety



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP hoping to set new records in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

Victory in Gujarat will make BJP only party other than the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to have won seven straight assembly elections.(Representational Image/PTI)

BJP MLC Vishwanath calls on Siddaramaiah

Bharatiya Janata Party MLC A.H. Vishwanath meets Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Telangana HC allows Bandi Sanjay's yatra, with riders

Women leaders give sweets to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar after the Telangana High Court issued permission to Praja Sangrama Yatra at the MP's office in Karimnagar on Monday. (DC)

Congress attacks Modi govt over 'Chinese shelters in Depsang'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Image: PTI)

Bharat Jodo Yatra heads for Ujjain in MP; Rahul Gandhi seen riding bicycle briefly

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a bicycle during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Indore district. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->