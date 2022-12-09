  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Politics 08 Dec 2022 Congress set to form ...
Nation, Politics

Congress set to form government in Himachal Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI AND ASHHAR KHAN
Published Dec 9, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2022, 1:07 am IST
Congress workers celebrates the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu. (PTI Photo)
 Congress workers celebrates the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Congress’ electoral victory in Himachal Pradesh came as a face-saver as the party was decimated in Gujarat. The race for the chief ministership has begun in the hill state. The Himachal campaign was led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while her brother Rahul Gandhi remained preoccupied with his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

A factional war and sabotage from within reportedly resulted in the BJP’s defeat. Apart from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan MLA Sachin Pilot, who was an observer, campaigned extensively in the state. His main rival with the Congress, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, was the senior observer in Gujarat.

The victory in the hill state has somewhat covered the party’s trouncing in Gujarat. Local leaders in Gujarat claim that this time there was no concerted effort by the AICC to run a full-steam campaign.

Congress in-charge for Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla, said it was due to the efforts and hard work of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that the party was able to defeat the BJP. She was held rallies as well as door-to-door campaigns, and camped near Shimla. Shukla also thanked newly-elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for the victory. Former Congress chief  Rahul Gandhi also thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh.

The three candidates leading the race for CM are Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh. The last named is a member of Parliament and did not contest the Assembly polls. She is the wife of former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh.

Sukhu and Agnihotri have won their Assembly seats. Interestingly, two other contenders for the top post, Asha Kumari and Kaul Singh Thakur, lost the election.

The Congress has convened a meeting of its MLAs in Chandigarh on Friday evening. It is expected to pass a resolution authorising the Congress president to select the CLP leader. Rajeev Shukla said: “The newly-elected Congress MLAs would meet in Chandigarh post-election results and decide on electing the new legislature party leader.”

The party has already sent two senior observers to Chandigarh – former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Dispelling rumours that the Congress was shifting its MLAs to another state, Hooda said the Congress was not shifting its MLAs anywhere and the party has been given a clear majority to form the government in the state.

Rejecting Prime Minister Modi’s consistent appeal to change the “rivaaj” (tradition), Himachal Pradesh decided to continue with the trend and dethroned the BJP. Rebel candidates, anger over ticket distribution among the party cadre and the Congress’ promise of resumption of the old pension scheme hit the BJP’s “Mission Repeat” badly.

Factionalism also marred the party’s chances. The BJP had given the slogan of “Raj nahin, riwaaj badlega,” and the PM and party leadership had been stressing on why the state should continue with the “double-engine ki sarkar” for the hill state’s development.

Of the four parliamentary seats in the state, the BJP party performed well in Mandi, home district of both outgoing CM Jairam Thakur and the party president J.P. Nadda. The outgoing CM thanked the people for their support and accepted the verdict of the people.

The denial of a ticket to former chief minister and party stalwart Prem Kumar Dhumal is learnt to have upset the party cadre in Hamirpur, which has nearly 13 Assembly seats. The BJP scored badly in the region. There were also reports of  rivalry between the “Hamirpur camp” and the “Mandi camp”.

...
Tags: himachal elections 2022, congress party, congress leader priyanka gandhi, gujarat election, jairam thakur
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Cong thanks people on Himachal victory; Rahul says every promise will be fulfilled
Respect mandate, going to hand over my resignation to governor: Himachal CM
Congress surges in Himachal Pradesh, likely to form govt

Latest From Nation

The cyclonic storm would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota, around Mahabalipuram, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75kmph, gusting to 85kmph around midnight on Friday. (Representational image. DC Image)

Mandous intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to touch coast by Friday night

CCS sleuths said they had identified 20 more accused in the case. (DC image)

CCS gets three-day custody of Sahiti owner for Rs 900 crore fraud

St George’s church at Abids, the church’s renovation and painting works are getting done, the church was built in 1844, is considered as one of the greatest architectural places to visit. (Picture by P.Surendra)

St. George's church gears up to usher in Christmas

The fish and other aqua life in the river are vanishing due to the presence of ash slurry of Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS). — DC Image/Representational

BTPS ash slurry posing threat to Mission Bhagiratha



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi magic continues in Gujarat, BJP breaks records with landslide victory

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes victory sign at the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party retained its 27-year control of his home state of Gujarat with a commanding election victory, but lost power in northern Himachal Pradesh state and in the city of New Delhi, according to a nearly complete vote count Thursday. (Photo: AP)

BJP registers massive victory, breaks all records in Gujarat

BJP leaders and workers celebrate the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Pradipta Narayan)

BJP credits people's faith in PM Modi for historic win in Gujarat

The party is set for a landslide victory in Gujarat to retain power for a seventh straight term by winning more seats than in any assembly election in the state. (Photo: Twitter)

Gujarat polls: BJP says it's development agenda won and Cong's negative politics lost

BJP workers celebrate Gujarat Assembly election results in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

KCR to give district tours a break for Cabinet, Assembly session

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->