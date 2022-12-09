KCR to give district tours a break for Cabinet, Assembly session

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who has been touring districts since November 29 to launch development programmes and address public meetings, is said to have decided to take a two or three-week break from district tours.

The CM was scheduled to visit Suryapet and Mahbubabad districts. TRS sources said he had decided to focus on the upcoming Legislative Assembly session, which is set to begin on December 15.

The CM will convene a Cabinet meeting on December 10 to finalise the schedule for the week-long session, which has been called to discuss the BJP-led government's "discrimination" against Telangana by imposing loan restrictions, putting the state government in a financial bind and impeding Telangana's progress.

On November 29, the CM visited the Yadadri thermal power plant in Nalgonda district, followed by visits to Mahabubnagar district on December 4 and Jagtial district on December 7. Apart from inaugurating Integrated District Collectorate Complexes and TRS district offices, the CM's district tours are intended to prepare the party's rank and file for the upcoming Assembly elections in December 2023. During his tours, the CM announced special development funds to all Assembly constituencies in each district.