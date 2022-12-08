  
Nation, Politics

Champion of Telangana stir TRS to give way to new BRS tomorrow

Published Dec 8, 2022, 8:17 pm IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supporters celebrate Munugode Assembly constituency by-election results, at TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (PTI)
 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supporters celebrate Munugode Assembly constituency by-election results, at TRS Bhavan in Hyderabad, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti on Thursday said that its president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has received an official communication from the Election Commission of India, approving the party's resolution to rename itself as the "Bharat Rashtra Samiti" (BRS).

Following the communication from the poll panel, the BRS president has decided to organise a programme to mark the formation of the "Bharat Rashtra Samiti" at the auspicious time of 1.20 pm tomorrow (December 9, Friday) and begin the renamed party's official programmes later on.

In a symbolic gesture that heralds the TRS' new avatar, Chandrashekar Rao will sign on the party's formal reply to the Election Commission's letter at 1.20 pm.  He, would later hoist the BRS flag, followed by an inaugural ceremony.

The Chief Minister asked the party's executive committee members, party district presidents, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs to attend the programme in Telangana Bhavan.

KCR also asked chairpersons of Zilla Parishads, various corporations, presidents of DCCBs and DCMS to reach the Telangana Bhavan before Friday noon.

