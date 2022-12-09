Bandi slams KCR for ‘Make in India’ blabber

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s ignorance on matters of importance was again on display during his speech at a public meeting in Jagtial, said state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday. Addressing a series of meetings on day 11 of his Praja Sangrama yatra’s fifth phase, Sanjay, among other things, picked on the Chief Minister’s comments on the ‘Make in India’ movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Rao says that ‘China Bazaars’ that dot different cities and towns sell goods made in China. He is ignorant that goods sold in such shops are made in India. Just because a shop is called ‘China Bazaar’ doesn’t mean Chinese goods are sold there. By this yardstick, does Irani chai come from Iran? Or Mysorepak and Mysore Bajji from Mysuru,” Sanjay asked.

He also took Rao to task on allegations that the Centre wanted to fix electricity meters for farm connections saying such an activity cannot take place without the state’s consent. Nowhere in the new Electricity Act was there a mention of fixing such meters.

“I challenge his government to prove that the Centre is insisting on meters for agriculture pump sets. If he can prove it, I will take complete responsibility for the same. Otherwise, Rao has to tender an unconditional apology to the people in public,” he said.

Sanjay also dismissed government claims of 24-hour free power supply for the agriculture sector. Alleging that “Rao has pushed power distribution companies into deep crisis by defaulting in releasing subsidy dues to the extent of `60,000 crore,” Sanjay said, “on the other hand, he has imposed a heavy burden on the common man by increasing power tariff,” he said.