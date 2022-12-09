  
 BREAKING !  :  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign rally ahead of the second phase of voting of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at Kankrej in Banaskantha district, Friday. (Photo: PTI) BJP leads in Gujarat Assembly elections
 
Nation Politics 08 Dec 2022 Bandi slams KCR for ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi slams KCR for ‘Make in India’ blabber

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 9, 2022, 12:41 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2022, 1:14 am IST
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay addresses a public meeting during the Praja Sangarama Yatra picked on the Chief Minister’s comments on the ‘Make in India’ movement. (DC Image)
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay addresses a public meeting during the Praja Sangarama Yatra picked on the Chief Minister’s comments on the ‘Make in India’ movement. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s ignorance on matters of importance was again on display during his speech at a public meeting in Jagtial, said state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday. Addressing a series of meetings on day 11 of his Praja Sangrama yatra’s fifth phase, Sanjay, among other things, picked on the Chief Minister’s comments on the ‘Make in India’ movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Rao says that ‘China Bazaars’ that dot different cities and towns sell goods made in China. He is ignorant that goods sold in such shops are made in India. Just because a shop is called ‘China Bazaar’ doesn’t mean Chinese goods are sold there. By this yardstick, does Irani chai come from Iran? Or Mysorepak and Mysore Bajji from Mysuru,” Sanjay asked.

He also took Rao to task on allegations that the Centre wanted to fix electricity meters for farm connections saying such an activity cannot take place without the state’s consent. Nowhere in the new Electricity Act was there a mention of fixing such meters.

“I challenge his government to prove that the Centre is insisting on meters for agriculture pump sets. If he can prove it, I will take complete responsibility for the same. Otherwise, Rao has to tender an unconditional apology to the people in public,” he said.

Sanjay also dismissed government claims of 24-hour free power supply for the agriculture sector. Alleging that “Rao has pushed power distribution companies into deep crisis by defaulting in releasing subsidy dues to the extent of `60,000 crore,” Sanjay said, “on the other hand, he has imposed a heavy burden on the common man by increasing power tariff,” he said.

...
Tags: praja sangram yatra, bandi sanjay, make in india campaign
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Hindus must set aside caste equation and vote for BJP: Bandi
I'm psycho, work for poor: Bandi Sanjay

Latest From Nation

The cyclonic storm would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota, around Mahabalipuram, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75kmph, gusting to 85kmph around midnight on Friday. (Representational image. DC Image)

Mandous intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to touch coast by Friday night

CCS sleuths said they had identified 20 more accused in the case. (DC image)

CCS gets three-day custody of Sahiti owner for Rs 900 crore fraud

St George’s church at Abids, the church’s renovation and painting works are getting done, the church was built in 1844, is considered as one of the greatest architectural places to visit. (Picture by P.Surendra)

St. George's church gears up to usher in Christmas

The fish and other aqua life in the river are vanishing due to the presence of ash slurry of Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS). — DC Image/Representational

BTPS ash slurry posing threat to Mission Bhagiratha



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi magic continues in Gujarat, BJP breaks records with landslide victory

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes victory sign at the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party retained its 27-year control of his home state of Gujarat with a commanding election victory, but lost power in northern Himachal Pradesh state and in the city of New Delhi, according to a nearly complete vote count Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Congress set to form government in Himachal Pradesh

Congress workers celebrates the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu. (PTI Photo)

BJP registers massive victory, breaks all records in Gujarat

BJP leaders and workers celebrate the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Pradipta Narayan)

BJP credits people's faith in PM Modi for historic win in Gujarat

The party is set for a landslide victory in Gujarat to retain power for a seventh straight term by winning more seats than in any assembly election in the state. (Photo: Twitter)

Gujarat polls: BJP says it's development agenda won and Cong's negative politics lost

BJP workers celebrate Gujarat Assembly election results in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->