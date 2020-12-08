The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 08 Dec 2020 TRS, Congress, Left ...
Nation, Politics

TRS, Congress, Left make Bandh successful in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 8, 2020, 11:23 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2020, 12:32 am IST
Across the state and in the capital city, shops and business establishments downed shutters
Shops and establishments remained closed in the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by the striking farmers in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (DC Picture by P.Surendra)
 Shops and establishments remained closed in the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by the striking farmers in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (DC Picture by P.Surendra)

Hyderabad: A call for Bharat Bandh given by several farmers’ organisations in protest against the Centre’s new farm laws evoked good response across Telangana on Tuesday, with the ruling TRS party as well as opposition Congress and Left parties supporting it.

Across the state and in the capital city, shops and business establishments downed shutters, TSRTC buses remained confined to depots and banks and other shops remained closed in response to the nationwide bandh call.

 

The ruling TRS, Congress and Left party leaders staged rasta rokos on National Highways in different points in the state. TRS and Opposition parties’ leaders took out rallies and staged sit-ins in front of bus depots.

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao extended support to the bandh call and appealed to all sections of society to observe bandh to express solidarity with the farmers agitating in New Delhi.

The Bandh went off peacefully in Telangana, by and large. Vehicular traffic was stranded on almost all 23 national highways passing through the state. Several farmers participated too, many of them travelling in bullock carts or tractors to block roads in the erstwhile districts of Nalgonda, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar, Warangal, Adilabad and Nizamabad.

 

In Hyderabad, many traders, doctors, state and Central government employees, auto workers, transporters, RTC staff unions and trade unions took out rallies in various parts expressing solidarity with agitating farmers.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao took part in a rasta roko programme on Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway near Shadnagar. Finance minister T. Harish Rao took part in a protest at Toopran Y-junction, while MLC K. Kavitha staged a rasta roko at Tekrial on NH 44. Many ministers also took part in the agitation in their respective districts.

 

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka led a rasta roko programme at Shamirpet while working president A. Revanth Reddy blocked traffic at the market committee in Shadnagar on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway. CPM and CPI workers held rasta roko programs on the National Highway in Nalgonda.

Addressing the gathering at Shadnagar, TRS working president KTR said the Centre bulldozed these bills and got it passed using sheer strength in Parliament. Arguing that the Chief Minister was supporting farmers through Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes, he said the Centre did not even guarantee Minimum Support Price to farmers. He said there was a need to create awareness on the issue among people.

 

Harish Rao demanded that the Centre immediately withdraw the three farm laws, saying, the laws will favour corporate organisations whereas farmers will be at receiving end. Kavitha said absence of MSP will lead to a direct entry of private players into the system.

...
Tags: ktr stages rasta roko farm bills, revanth reddy farm bills, traders rallies farm bills, bharat bandh in telangana, kcr farm bills bharat bandh, shops closed bharat bandh, banks closed bharat bandh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Left Parties leaders and activists taking part in Bharat Bandh in support of Farmers against new Agriculture bill at Guntur city on Tuesday. (DC Image: Tejo Roy)

Large parts of Bharat shut, bandh peaceful

Police uses water cannons to stop farmers during their protest against the Center's new farm laws, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (PTI)

Amit Shah’s talks with farmers’ leaders fail, deadlock remains

The court said the government should come out clearly as to what safety precautionary measures are being taken to protect data gathered from property owners on Dharani portal.

We never stopped land registration, Telangana government tells High Court

Large number of people reach the Mee Seva centres to apply for the Rs 10000 flood relief, only to find them locked. The Mee Seva centres notified public that they were unable to verify the claimants and that GHMC officials will verify the same by reaching their homes and credit the relief amount into the bank accounts of people at Musheerabad.( DC Image: SSR)

GHMC officials take ‘U-turn’ on Rs 10,000 flood relief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

All set for first phase local body polls in Kerala

Polling officials review arrangements at a polling booth ahead of the local body elections in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, December 7. (PTI)

AIADMK-BJP alliance to continue in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami at a programme to declare open the Thervoy Kandigai Reservoir (Chennai's fifth Reservoir) and lay the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects across the state of Tamil Nadu, in Chennai, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (PTI)

Owaisi talk on Rohingya election stunt: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah press meet at State BJP office Nampally in Hyderabad. (DC Image:SSR)

Amit Shah targets Gupkar leaders, alleges they want 'foreign forces to intervene'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Top AIMIM leaders in Bengal join Trinamul Congress

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi during his party’s 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday. MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (left) and the party chief’s son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (centre) could also be seen. (STYLE)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham