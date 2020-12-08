Kamal hits out at DMK, AIADMK

Kamal Haasan took objection to the government action, called Surappa a clean man and likened his case to the incarceration of space scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder, Kamal Haasan, hit out strongly at the DMK and AIADMK, calling them ‘children of corruption’ in retaliation to a popular charge made out against him, on social media and outside of it, that he was a Sanghi and a ‘B’ Team of the BJP.

Those who call a virtuous person as ‘Sanghi’ and ‘B Team’ support corruption, Haasan tweeted, saying that there was nothing surprising that a threat to corruption had united the people who had exploited Tamil Nadu and profiteered out of it over the years.

‘Aren’t they the ones who graced Tihar and Parapanna Agrahara?’ Haasan asked making a direct charge against the DMK and AIADMK leaders by referring to the two jails in Delhi and Bengaluru.

He said he was ‘B Team’ only to Mahatma Gandhi, whom he described as one who proved that his life was his news and added ‘I am A Team since the age of 6 and I am telling this loudly to the children of corruption.

Haasan’s angry retort was prompted by the flood of of remarks, mainly on social media, after he put out a video in support of Anna University Vice Chancellor M K Surappa, against whom the State government had ordered an enquiry by a retired judge of the Madras High Court.

Since Surappa had been in the eye of a storm with the DMK, AIADMK, many other political parties and Tamil activists objecting to his style functioning on various counts. Based on a plethora of complaints received against him, the State government ordered the enquiry.

Apart from introducing a chapter from Bhagwad Gita as a subject for engineering students, Surappa has been accused of giving an appointment to his daughter in Anna University. There were also other allegations of financial mismanagement too, besides the old charge that he wrote letters to the Centre without the State government’s permission.

But Kamal Haasan took objection to the government action, called Surappa a clean man and likened his case to the incarceration of space scientist Nambi Narayanan in the infamous ISRO spy scandal, though in popular perception Surappa, as accused by the political parties and activists in the State, an ‘RSS stooge’ and a nominee of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Reacting to that video people started attacking Haasan without mincing words. So, he tweeted his retort, also seething with anger and self-righteousness