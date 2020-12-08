The Indian Premier League 2020

Happy to return to my mother party: Vijayashanti

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Dec 8, 2020, 9:14 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2020, 10:18 am IST
She expressed confidence about her position in the BJP and said in 2023, the BJP will form the government in Telangana
Congress former MP Vijay Santhi join in BJP, Presence BJP Presiddent JP NaddaArun Singh, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, K Laxman and G. Kishan Reddy at Nadda residence in New Delhi on Monday, 7 Dec 2020. (DC Image:D.Kamraj)
 Congress former MP Vijay Santhi join in BJP, Presence BJP Presiddent JP NaddaArun Singh, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, K Laxman and G. Kishan Reddy at Nadda residence in New Delhi on Monday, 7 Dec 2020. (DC Image:D.Kamraj)

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti alias Ramulamma and TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayan Reddy continued the migration of Congress leaders to the BJP. They joined the BJP on Monday in the presence of party president J.P. Nadda. Vijayashanti is a former PCC campaign committee chairman and a former MP. 

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh welcomed Vijayashanti into the party.

 

Speaking to media at the BJP national office, the former MP said, “My political career started with the BJP on January 26. 1998. For the formation of a separate state, I resigned from the BJP and established Thalli Telangana in the year 2005,” she recalled. After 15 years, I have rejoined my mother party. I am happy to return.”

“I was the first to fight for formation  of Telangana before K. Chandrashekar Rao,” the former MP said. 

Rao could not tolerate anyone apart from himself in the same position. Telangana is leading in corruption across India, she said slamming the CM.

 

“In the coming days the KCR government is going to collapse. I will expose all the corruption done by the state government with evidence before the people of Telangana,” she said.

She expressed confidence about her position in the BJP and said in 2023, the BJP will form the government in Telangana.

The BJP hopes to cash in on the glamour of a movie star and popularity that Vijayashanti can bring to the party. The party is also planning to target Gajwel and Siddipet in the Assembly elections. Vijayashanti was well known in that Constituencies and people when she was an MP.

 

Meanwhile, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said that details of all the corruption done by the Telangana CM are with the BJP. “In coming days we will make him stand in court,” Sanjay said  While interacting with the media in New Delhi, he said the BJP will approach the High Court and file a petition along with evidence  about the corrupt practices of KCR, and his Cabinet ministers and MLAs,” Sanjay said, 

“By stopping registrations in Telangana, the common people are facing a severe time apart from the land regularisation scheme. With the CM ruling like a monarch, some of the people have  cancelled their children's  marriages and dreams of new houses,” Bandi said.

 

...
