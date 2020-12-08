Commission for caste census formed in Tamil Nadu

Several political parties and social organisations had been demanding at various points of time for a caste-wise census and such a statistics was required to ensure that the government schemes reached all sections of society.

Chennai: The state government has appointed a Commission headed by former High Court judge A Kulasekaran to go into the modalities on the gathering of quantifiable data for a caste census, based on the present circumstances, and file a report.

The Commission, set up on the basis of the government order issued on December 1, would immediately come into being and start functioning, an official press release said.

Several political parties and social organisations had been demanding at various points of time for a caste-wise census and such a statistics was required to ensure that the government schemes reached all sections of society, the release said.

The caste-wise quantifiable data was also needed to argue the cases pending in the Supreme Court relating to the 69 per cent reservation followed in the State, the release said and added that the government would do everything to ensure social justice.