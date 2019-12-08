Nation Politics 08 Dec 2019 'There'll ...
Nation, Politics

'There'll be encounter if anyone does wrong, cruel,' warns T'gana minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 8, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2019, 11:56 am IST
on Saturday, CJI S A Bobde opposed practice of extrajudicial killing, saying that justice loses its character when it takes form of revenge.
A senior Telangana minister on Saturday backed the alleged killing of four accused in the murder-cum-rape case of a veterinarian near Hyderabad in an encounter saying that anybody who commits a crime so cruel can expect to be eliminated in a police encounter. (Photo: Twitter)
 A senior Telangana minister on Saturday backed the alleged killing of four accused in the murder-cum-rape case of a veterinarian near Hyderabad in an encounter saying that anybody who commits a crime so cruel can expect to be eliminated in a police encounter. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: A senior Telangana minister on Saturday backed the alleged killing of four accused in the murder-cum-rape case of a veterinarian near Hyderabad in an encounter saying that anybody who commits a crime so cruel can expect to be eliminated in a police encounter.

"This is a lesson. If your conduct is wrong, you won't benefit from any court trial, prison sentence or subsequent bail as the case drags on. There will not be anything like that anymore. Through this, we have sent across a message that if you do something that's so wrong and cruel, there will be an encounter," Talasani Srinivas Yadav, the State Animal Husbandry Minister, said in an interview with a local television channel.

 

Yadav also termed the killing of the accused, an incident condemned by rights groups and senior officers in the judiciary, as an example of the K Chandrashekar Rao government's commitment to alleviating the law and order situation in the state.

"This is a very strong message we have sent. This is an ideal we have set for the country. We are setting a model not just through our welfare schemes but also through our handling of law-and-order issues," the senior minister said, adding that picking on the Chief Minister in this regard will not help because there are many who support him.

On Friday, all the four accused, who were arrested on charges of raping and setting the woman ablaze accused in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27, were shot dead in police encounter after they allegedly tried to escape while the crime scene was being reconstructed, a development that drew sharp criticism from various quarters including, rights groups and senior officers in the judiciary.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde had opposed the practice of extrajudicial killing, saying that justice loses its character when it takes the form of revenge. "I believe justice loses its character if it becomes revenge," he had said.

The police’s action received mixed opinion with some claiming that the move would act as a deterrent and help stop such heinous crime, while others criticising the encounter, saying the accused were killed without being given a chance to prove their innocence in court.

Earlier, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar had told the media that the police action was a retaliatory move and that they shot down the four only after they attacked them with stones and sticks.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: telangana rape case, murder, hyderabad, veterinarian, encounter, police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The case of a dismembered body found stuffed in a suitcase on Mumbai's Mahim beach has been solved and a teenage couple, including the man's adopted daughter, have been arrested for murder, a police official said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Mumbai man's body found in suitcase on beach, teen adopted daughter, lover held

'Cow is the mother of universe....it nurtures soil, it nurtures animals, birds and it also nurtures humans and protects them from diseases and makes the human heart as tender as flower,' Bhagwat said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Rearing cows decreases 'criminal mindset' of prisoners: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Presumably, the records imply that the women referred to as 'geisha' might have come on their own, as opposed to sex slaves, who were coerced. (Photo: File | Representational)

Japan asked for 1 sex slave for every 70 soldiers in WW2 to 'prevent rape, disease'

Roy said, 'I can never accept that encounter or kangaroo courts can ever be the standard operating procedure in dispensing criminal justice. People ought to be arrested, taken before the court, charge-sheeted, tried and the court will hand out punishment to them which is to be carried out'. (Photo: ANI)

'Can never accept encounters, Kangaroo courts': Meghalaya Guv



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Pragya Thakur goes to police over Congress MLA's threat to ‘burn’ her

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has approached the Madhya Pradesh police with a demand that they register a case against a Congress MLA who allegedly threatened to

'BJP denied freedom to 75 lakh Kashmiris,' claims P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the Kashmir issue and spiralling onion prices and accused the BJP of targeting political rivals and said he will neither buckle or fall under pressure nor join the ruling BJP. (Photo: File)

'Ajit approached us,' says Fadnavis, admits move boomeranged

Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed on Saturday that it was NCP leader Ajit Pawar who approached him to form a government in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)

DK Shivakumar to CM: Scrap med college, face serious action

D.K. Shivakumar.

‘Don’t believe the exit polls, Cong will get 10’

K.H. Muniyappa.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham