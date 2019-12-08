Nation Politics 08 Dec 2019 If there is any futu ...
Nation, Politics

If there is any future leader, it's Rahul Gandhi,' says Bhupesh Baghel

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2019, 1:28 pm IST
However, Baghel made the statement at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday that only Rahul Gandhi can lead the Congress going forward. (Photo: File)
 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday that only Rahul Gandhi can lead the Congress going forward. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday that only Rahul Gandhi can lead the Congress going forward.

Rahul Gandhi had quit as president of the party following the Congress' poor show in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and his mother Sonia Gandhi took over as interim chief of the party. "If there is any future leader, it's Rahul Gandhi. No one else but Rahul Gandhi. He is honest and takes responsibility. He took responsibility (for the party's performance) after the Lok Sabha elections and resigned."

 

However, Baghel made the statement at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, however, said, "We have a working committee for a century now. They decide on who will be the president. So, I can't answer this question."

"Rahul Gandhi took responsibility of Lok Sabha poll results and resigned. Mrs (Sonia) Gandhi came back at the helm. Since the return of Sonia Gandhi as the Congress president, the party is performing better. This indicates that there is a change," Singh said at the event.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bhupesh bagal, rahul gandhi, congress, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

'The Anaj Mandi fire tragedy is a very sad incident. More than 40 people have died. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. Compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to families of those dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. The expense of medical treatment of those injured will be borne by the government,' Kejriwal said. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi fire: Kejriwal orders inquiry, announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin

The case of a dismembered body found stuffed in a suitcase on Mumbai's Mahim beach has been solved and a teenage couple, including the man's adopted daughter, have been arrested for murder, a police official said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Mumbai man's body found in suitcase on beach, teen adopted daughter, lover held

A senior Telangana minister on Saturday backed the alleged killing of four accused in the murder-cum-rape case of a veterinarian near Hyderabad in an encounter saying that anybody who commits a crime so cruel can expect to be eliminated in a police encounter. (Photo: Twitter)

'Misinterpreted': T'gana minister clarifies after remark on encounter

'Cow is the mother of universe....it nurtures soil, it nurtures animals, birds and it also nurtures humans and protects them from diseases and makes the human heart as tender as flower,' Bhagwat said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Rearing cows decreases 'criminal mindset' of prisoners: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Misinterpreted': T'gana minister clarifies after remark on encounter

A senior Telangana minister on Saturday backed the alleged killing of four accused in the murder-cum-rape case of a veterinarian near Hyderabad in an encounter saying that anybody who commits a crime so cruel can expect to be eliminated in a police encounter. (Photo: Twitter)

Pragya Thakur goes to police over Congress MLA's threat to ‘burn’ her

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has approached the Madhya Pradesh police with a demand that they register a case against a Congress MLA who allegedly threatened to

'BJP denied freedom to 75 lakh Kashmiris,' claims P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the Kashmir issue and spiralling onion prices and accused the BJP of targeting political rivals and said he will neither buckle or fall under pressure nor join the ruling BJP. (Photo: File)

'Ajit approached us,' says Fadnavis, admits move boomeranged

Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed on Saturday that it was NCP leader Ajit Pawar who approached him to form a government in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)

DK Shivakumar to CM: Scrap med college, face serious action

D.K. Shivakumar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham