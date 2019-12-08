Nation Politics 08 Dec 2019 BJP leaders Mukul Ro ...
Nation, Politics

BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Monirul Islam chargesheeted in triple murder case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Dec 8, 2019, 8:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2019, 8:56 pm IST
While Mr Islam faces murder charge, criminal intimidation charge has been slapped on Mr Roy, sources revealed.
Roy and Islam stand accused in a list of 23 accused who have been named in the chargesheet submitted by the police before the additional chief judicial magistrate of the Bolpur Court on December 4. (Photo: Twitter)
 Roy and Islam stand accused in a list of 23 accused who have been named in the chargesheet submitted by the police before the additional chief judicial magistrate of the Bolpur Court on December 4. (Photo: Twitter)

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy and Labhpur MLA of Birbhum Monirul Islam, who defected from the Trinamul Congress under Mr Roy's guidance to the saffron camp this year, have been chargesheeted in a triple murder in the district.

They stand accused in a list of 23 accused who have been named in the chargesheet submitted by the police before the additional chief judicial magistrate of the Bolpur Court on December 4.

 

While Mr Islam faces murder charge, criminal intimidation charge has been slapped on Mr Roy, sources revealed. Hitting out at Trinamul supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee Mr Roy told this newspaper, "I do not know anything. The incident took place in Labhpur in 2010. All on a sudden my name has been tagged in the case. According to me, Ms Banerjee is the mastermind of all killings including the Nandigram masscare till 2011."

The BJP national executive committee member added, "If I am asked to depose my statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, I would then certainly state that she was the brain behind all those murders. I demand all those cases be relooked and she must involved in those cases too. I will definitely challenge the chargesheet against me legally." On the charges against him, he however said, "I am yet to know anything." Mr Islam was not available for his comments.

Countering Mr Roy, Trinamul secretary general Partha Chatterjee wondered, "Why would there be politics of revenge? Whatever they (BJP) find, they always putthe blame either on the Trinamul or its government. Those who do not commit offence should not be panicked." The triple murder had taken place on June 3 in 2010 over sand mining activities from the banks of river Ajoy in Labhpur. 

The three victims-- Danu Sheikh (55), Kutun Sheikh (48) and Oishoddin Sheikh (45)-- were the CPI(M) workers. All of them were brothers. Their family members lodged a complaint with the police that they were beaten to death by a group of Trinamul Congress workers at a kangaroo court on Mr Islam's order after they had resisted his activities. Mr Islam, who was in the Forward Bloc, a Left Front partner, then, joined the Trinamul later. 

He has been the MLA of Labhpur since 2011 when the Trinamul came to power. At a party rally at Saithia in 2014 he also boasted of how he trampled the three CPI(M) workers to death. A case on murder charge was initiated against 52 accused including Mr Islam. In 2014 the district police submitted its chargesheet to the court against 42. The chargesheet however did not contain Mr Islam's name.

Dissatisfied, the three victims' families moved the Calcutta High Court which recently ordered re-investigation and directed the police to submit its chargesheet before the local court within three months. On November 16 this year the re-investigation began.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mukul roy, monirul islam, tmc, bjp
Location: India, West Bengal


Latest From Nation

The Prime Minister arrived at the Ruby Hall Clinic, where Shourie is admitted, around 6 pm. (Photo: Twitter)

PM meets Arun Shourie at Pune hospital

As per the data, IIT Madras tops the list with suicides by seven students during this period. (Photo: File)

27 students across 10 IITs ended lives in five years: RTI

The statement comes amidst speculations that the party's December 14 rally in Delhi is likely to pave the way for the Gandhi scion to take over as Congress president again. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi must return as Cong chief soon: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Adityanath said the basis of welfare schemes should be the common man. (Photo: File)

SP promoted nepotism, casteism: Yogi Adityanath



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

SP promoted nepotism, casteism: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath said the basis of welfare schemes should be the common man. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi must return as Cong chief soon: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

The statement comes amidst speculations that the party's December 14 rally in Delhi is likely to pave the way for the Gandhi scion to take over as Congress president again. (Photo: File)

If there is any future leader, it's Rahul Gandhi,' says Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday that only Rahul Gandhi can lead the Congress going forward. (Photo: File)

'Misinterpreted': T'gana minister clarifies after remark on encounter

A senior Telangana minister on Saturday backed the alleged killing of four accused in the murder-cum-rape case of a veterinarian near Hyderabad in an encounter saying that anybody who commits a crime so cruel can expect to be eliminated in a police encounter. (Photo: Twitter)

Pragya Thakur goes to police over Congress MLA's threat to ‘burn’ her

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has approached the Madhya Pradesh police with a demand that they register a case against a Congress MLA who allegedly threatened to
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham