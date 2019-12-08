Nation Politics 08 Dec 2019 'Ajit approache ...
Nation, Politics

'Ajit approached us,' says Fadnavis, admits move boomeranged

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2019, 9:14 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2019, 9:49 am IST
Fadnavis went on to add that the ACB affidavit 'will not stick (stand) in high court'.
Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed on Saturday that it was NCP leader Ajit Pawar who approached him to form a government in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)
 Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed on Saturday that it was NCP leader Ajit Pawar who approached him to form a government in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed on Saturday that it was NCP leader Ajit Pawar who approached him to form a government in Maharashtra.

In a stunner amid deadlock in government formation in the state and while talks between non-BJP parties were at an advanced stage, Fadnavis and Pawar were sworn in as CM and deputy CM in a hush-hush ceremony early morning on November 23, the government lasting only 80 hours.

 

Speaking to news channel Zee 24taas, Fadnavis said Ajit Pawar had assured him of support of all 54 NCP MLAs. "He made me talk to some MLAs who told me they wanted to go with the BJP. Ajit Pawar also told me he had discussed it with NCP chief Sharad Pawar."

"Ajit Pawar approached us and said the NCP doesn't want to go with the Congress. A three-party government (also involving the Shiv Sena) can't run. We (NCP) are ready to go with the BJP for a stable government," Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader admitted that the move "boomeranged", but added that "behind the scenes" and "between the lines" stories about the political drama will be revealed in the days to come.

Fadnavis resigned on November 26, paving the way for a Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. He also said he had nothing to do with the clean chit given to Ajit Pawar in the irrigation scam, saying "the ACB affidavit is of November 27, and I resigned on November 26".

Fadnavis went on to add that the ACB affidavit "will not stick (stand) in high court". In the Assembly poll, the results of which were declared on October 24, the BJP won 105 seats in the 288- member House, the Sena coming second with 56 seats, the NCP getting 54 and the Congress 44 seats.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra government, bjp, devendra fadnavis, ajit pawar, ncp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Thirty two people were killed after a fire broke out in a house in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said. (Photo: ANI)

35 dead, several injured in fire at a house in Delhi’s Rani Jhansi Road

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the Kashmir issue and spiralling onion prices and accused the BJP of targeting political rivals and said he will neither buckle or fall under pressure nor join the ruling BJP. (Photo: File)

'BJP denied freedom to 75 lakh Kashmiris,' claims P Chidambaram

Water from a leaking Mission Bhagiratha pipeline swamps foodgrains in Buggaram on Saturday.

Leaking MB pipelines drench food grains

As part of the green challenge, Mr Limbadri planted saplings at the TSCHE office along with senior officials at Masab Tank..

Varsities take up green challenge



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'BJP denied freedom to 75 lakh Kashmiris,' claims P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the Kashmir issue and spiralling onion prices and accused the BJP of targeting political rivals and said he will neither buckle or fall under pressure nor join the ruling BJP. (Photo: File)

DK Shivakumar to CM: Scrap med college, face serious action

D.K. Shivakumar.

‘Don’t believe the exit polls, Cong will get 10’

K.H. Muniyappa.

No space for opposition in BJP's model of democracy: J&K Cong

The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit accused the BJP-led central government of suppressing all opposition voices through use of police authority to 'crush all sorts of genuine dissent' in the Union Territory. (Photo: Representational)

K'tka CM hates only one community: Siddaramaiah attacks Yediyurappa over Tipu Jayanti

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa over his decision to not to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in the state and said that the BJP leader was acting against only one community. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham