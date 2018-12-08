search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telangana Assembly elections: Rural areas pack a bigger punch

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Dec 8, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Advantage shifts to main Opposition party if more voters turn up at the polling booths.
Caretaker ministers and cousins — K.T. Rama Rao (right) and T. Harish Rao (left) — were having ligher moments at Gurragondi village in Siddipet constituency. After casting his vote at Banjara Hills, Mr Rama Rao met his cousin at Gurragondi while he was on his way to his constituency Siricilla. (R. PAVAN)
 Caretaker ministers and cousins — K.T. Rama Rao (right) and T. Harish Rao (left) — were having ligher moments at Gurragondi village in Siddipet constituency. After casting his vote at Banjara Hills, Mr Rama Rao met his cousin at Gurragondi while he was on his way to his constituency Siricilla. (R. PAVAN)

Hyderabad: The poll trends in Friday’s Telangana state Assembly elections created tremors among the candidates of both the TRS and the Congress-led People’s Front. All exit polls are in favour of the TRS. 

Compared to the previous Assembly elections, the poll percentage went up on Friday. In 2014, the poll percentage in Telangana state stood at 69.5, which went up to 73 this time. 

 

The figure may be revised upwards by the Election Commission. The general theory in any election is that a low poll percentage is advantageous to the ruling party and the advantage shifts to the main Opposition party if more voters turn up at the polling booths.  

The overall state poll percentage and the percentage of voting in the individual constituencies make a difference to the final outcome. In 2014, as against the state poll percentage of 69.5, 25 Assembly constituencies recorded 80 and above voting. 

The results in these constituencies were mixed. In a close fight between two parties, the margin of victory is low. In rural areas, the poll percentage is generally more compared to urban areas in the state. This may affect parties. Out of the 119 seats in the state, 50 are in urban areas and the rural voter, with about 20 more seats, is likely decide the fate of the TRS and the Opposition People’s Front.

While this is so, the urban population is more than the rural population in the state. The national average of rural population is 70 per cent against 61 per cent in Telangana state. The rural population is 39 per cent in the Telangana state against the national average of 30 per cent. The voter turnout is more in rural areas than in urban areas.

The TRS argument is that in rural areas, polling was in favour of their party. Rural voters were attracted by several welfare schemes, said a TRS leader. 
But the argument of the Congress is that the implementation of the schemes had left the rural voters divided.

A senior Congress leader told this newspaper that the Rythu Bandhu scheme may attract some farmers to vote in favour of the TRS, but why would tenant farmers who number about 30 per cent in every village vote in favour of the TRS when they were not getting any benefit from the scheme.

...
Tags: telangana assembly elections, trs, congress
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shy people are more likely to suffer anxiety during a hangover: study

Scientists said that people need to accept being shy and understand that there’s nothing wrong with being quiet (Photo: AFP)
 

Everything you need to know about E-gymming according to Sunny Riz

In conversation, Sunny Riz, owner of My Bollywood Body shares inputs on E-gymming and its various benefits.
 

Grinch steals Christmas: Charity worker tells children Santa Claus is not real

Pupils were then asked to smash up chocolate versions of St Nicholas and his reindeer to hammer home the point. (Photo: AP)
 

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Salman Khan and Remo D'Souza on Zero's Issaqbaazi sets.
 

The Huawei Technologies controversy explained

Huawei today continues to expand into new areas including chip development, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. (Photo: AP)
 

Japan to ban Huawei, ZTE from government contracts

Australia and New Zealand have already blocked Huawei from building 5G networks. Britain’s BT Group said on Wednesday it was removing Huawei’s equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations and would not use the company in central parts of the next network. (Photo AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nampally has lowest turnout

The results will be declared on December 11, and the picture will be clear before noon. As many as 1,821 candidates are in the fray and about 1.9 lakh security personnel were deployed for the elections. (Representational Image)

Protests across the Telangana over deletion of names

Disappointed voters in Wanaparthy demanded that government remove their names from the census as well. They even confronted officials, demanding the reason for deletion of their names from the electoral rolls.

Hyderabad: Votes cast, now 72-hour wait begins for people’s verdict

In the 2014 elections, the polling was held on April 30, and in the Seemandhra region, on May 7.

Congress accuses TRS, BJP of attacking candidates

R.C. Khuntia

Two surveys predict hung assembly

The CNX exit poll gave the TRS 66, the Congress and allies 37. It gave the BJP seven and ‘others’ which presumably includes the AIMIM, nine.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham