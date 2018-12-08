search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

N Chandrababu Naidu bites hands that feed him: Kanna Lakshminarayana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 8, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Mr Lakshminarayana described Mr Naidu as a thief of the State.
Kanna Lakshminarayana
 Kanna Lakshminarayana

KAKINADA: The Bharatiya Janata Party State president Mr Kanna Lakshminarayana came down heavily on the Chief Minister Mr N. Chandrababu Naidu and said that Mr Naidu has always exhibited a tendency in his political career to betray those who trust him and always bit the hand that fed him.

He told the reporters here on Friday that Mr Naidu was carrying out a vicious propaganda that the NDA Government led by the BJP was not sanctioning funds nor Special Category Status (SCS) but the truth was that he moved around other political parties with the SCS issue to divert his misdeeds. He said that Mr Naidu had openly declared that he wanted Special Package rather than the SCS in the presence of the Assembly but had changed his tune.

 

Mr Lakshminarayana said that under the special package, though the Union Government had released Rs 16,500 crore and wanted Mr Naidu to set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to spend the funds, Mr Naidu did not do it and was now participating in a vicious campaign against the Centre. Mr Lakshminarayana described Mr Naidu as a thief of the State. He said that previously, Mr Naidu had criticised the Congress but now, he was carrying the Congress party on his shoulders. He said that BJP had no connection with three political parties-YSR Congress, TD and also Jana Sena and would contest in the coming elections completely on its own.

Mr Lakshminarayana said that though the ruling TD constantly criticised the BJP, Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi paid attention to the development and welfare of Andhra Pradesh and had released more funds than was mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act. He said that 25 educational institutions have been sanctioned to the state and other schemes have been also applied to the State. He said that Mr Modi was making efforts to bring back the black money and that was why so many suitcase companies were being closed down. He added that all defaulters would be brought back to the country and all dues would be collected from them.

MLC Mr Somu Veerraju, BJP state general secretary Mr. Suresh Reddy, former MLA Mr. Ayyaji Vema and others participated.

...
Tags: kanna lakshminarayana, n chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shy people are more likely to suffer anxiety during a hangover: study

Scientists said that people need to accept being shy and understand that there’s nothing wrong with being quiet (Photo: AFP)
 

Everything you need to know about E-gymming according to Sunny Riz

In conversation, Sunny Riz, owner of My Bollywood Body shares inputs on E-gymming and its various benefits.
 

Grinch steals Christmas: Charity worker tells children Santa Claus is not real

Pupils were then asked to smash up chocolate versions of St Nicholas and his reindeer to hammer home the point. (Photo: AP)
 

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Salman Khan and Remo D'Souza on Zero's Issaqbaazi sets.
 

The Huawei Technologies controversy explained

Huawei today continues to expand into new areas including chip development, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. (Photo: AP)
 

Japan to ban Huawei, ZTE from government contracts

Australia and New Zealand have already blocked Huawei from building 5G networks. Britain’s BT Group said on Wednesday it was removing Huawei’s equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations and would not use the company in central parts of the next network. (Photo AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Revanth Reddy asks Owaisis to stop supporting K Chandrasekhar Rao

A. Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Long weekend plays a spoilsport

Secunderabad constituency recorded the highest turnout with 57 per cent and Nampally the lowest at 44.02 per cent. Surprisingly, the polling percentage in Secundera-bad segment remained unchanged from the last time.

Senior citizens rue lack of amenities

A source said volunteers at the Government Junior College in Wanaparthy were seen sitting on wheelchairs. Help desks for the differently abled were also seen empty.

Nampally has lowest turnout

The results will be declared on December 11, and the picture will be clear before noon. As many as 1,821 candidates are in the fray and about 1.9 lakh security personnel were deployed for the elections. (Representational Image)

Protests across the Telangana over deletion of names

Disappointed voters in Wanaparthy demanded that government remove their names from the census as well. They even confronted officials, demanding the reason for deletion of their names from the electoral rolls.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham