N Chandrababu Naidu bites hands that feed him: Kanna Lakshminarayana

KAKINADA: The Bharatiya Janata Party State president Mr Kanna Lakshminarayana came down heavily on the Chief Minister Mr N. Chandrababu Naidu and said that Mr Naidu has always exhibited a tendency in his political career to betray those who trust him and always bit the hand that fed him.

He told the reporters here on Friday that Mr Naidu was carrying out a vicious propaganda that the NDA Government led by the BJP was not sanctioning funds nor Special Category Status (SCS) but the truth was that he moved around other political parties with the SCS issue to divert his misdeeds. He said that Mr Naidu had openly declared that he wanted Special Package rather than the SCS in the presence of the Assembly but had changed his tune.

Mr Lakshminarayana said that under the special package, though the Union Government had released Rs 16,500 crore and wanted Mr Naidu to set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to spend the funds, Mr Naidu did not do it and was now participating in a vicious campaign against the Centre. Mr Lakshminarayana described Mr Naidu as a thief of the State. He said that previously, Mr Naidu had criticised the Congress but now, he was carrying the Congress party on his shoulders. He said that BJP had no connection with three political parties-YSR Congress, TD and also Jana Sena and would contest in the coming elections completely on its own.

Mr Lakshminarayana said that though the ruling TD constantly criticised the BJP, Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi paid attention to the development and welfare of Andhra Pradesh and had released more funds than was mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act. He said that 25 educational institutions have been sanctioned to the state and other schemes have been also applied to the State. He said that Mr Modi was making efforts to bring back the black money and that was why so many suitcase companies were being closed down. He added that all defaulters would be brought back to the country and all dues would be collected from them.

MLC Mr Somu Veerraju, BJP state general secretary Mr. Suresh Reddy, former MLA Mr. Ayyaji Vema and others participated.