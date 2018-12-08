K Chandrasekhar Rao sees TRS wave, Uttam Kumar Reddy sees 80 for Front

Hyderabad: TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his prime rival Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed the confidence that they would win the Assembly elections that were held on Friday.

Mr Rao said that there was a wave in favour of the TRS in the state, while Mr Reddy said that the Congress would bag at least 80 seats out of the 119 in the state Assembly.

Addressing mediapersons after voting at Chintamadaka village in Siddipet constituency, Mr Rao said, “There is a wave in favour of the TRS in the state. Scores of people have exercised their vote. The aged have also exercised their vote.”

Mr Reddy said, “The voters are leaning towards the Congress. After seeing the voting trend, it is clear that the Prajakutami is going to win the elections. It will end TRS’ rule. The Prajakutami will get more than 80 seats out of 119. The Prajakutami will form government on December 12.”

According to him, fearing defeat, TRS leaders had started attacking Congress leaders on and before polling day.

“They have attacked Pilot Rohith Reddy in Tanduru on Thursday and Madhu Yashki Goud. On polling day, the TRS attacked Vamsichand Reddy and K.S. Ratnam. The police remained spectators when the TRS leaders were attacking Congress leaders. The officials who acted in a biased manner will also be punished.”

Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha appreciated everyone who voted on the day. She tweeted, “Various options explored worldwide. Yet, the traditional method of voting in person is most tamper-proof! Got to go with it until we are sure about other methods! Salute to everyone who has voted today, despite various difficulties!

BJP leader Nallu Indrasena Reddy approached the Election Commission complaining that Mr Rao had violated the election code at Chintamadaka by announcing that the TRS would win the elections. “He made this statement when the polling was still continuing,” he said.

In New Delhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alerted party workers about EVMs. In a post on his Twitter handle, Mr Gandhi said, “Congress party workers, be vigilant after polls close today. In MP, EVMs behaved strangely after polling: Some stole a bus and vanished for 2 days! Others slipped away and were found drinking in a hotel. In Modi’s India, the EVMs have mysterious powers. Stay alert! (sic)”