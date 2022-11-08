Rahul wins over everyone in TS with his charming reassurances

Hyderabad: The image of Rahul Gandhi has undergone a transformation among the people. The Congress leader has moved close to the underprivileged and those striving for justice. Right from the day he entered Telangana on October 23 till the culmination at Madnoor on Monday, a feature of the yatra has been the enthusiastic support he has been getting from all sections of society.

During his 12 days of walking in Telangana, he interacted with various groups and everyone narrated their woes. The smile intact, Rahul Gandhi came up with comforting assurances of what the Congress would do for them once it retains power.

Amina Javeed, a lawyer from Hyderabad, said “Rahul Gandhi’s vision for this county has attracted me. He wants to involve each and everyone, especially youth, in the reconstruction of India. That is the reason we believe that this is not a political walk.”

Kotha Swathi, a student of Osmania University, told him about scholarships and fee reimbursement problems the students were facing in the state. “His persona, which is reassuring, is so unlike other politicians. We see a better India through him,” she said.

Maria Tabassum said “there was no iconic leader in Congress for a long time. This image of Rahul Gandhi, with a grey beard, and his urge to restore India’s greatness has reassured our trust in the Congress.”