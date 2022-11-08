  
Nation Politics 08 Nov 2022 PM Modi unveils logo ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi unveils logo, theme website of India's G20 presidency

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 8, 2022, 9:19 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2022, 9:19 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the of logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the of logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: India's upcoming presidency of the G20 grouping is a matter of pride and a great opportunity for the country in its 75th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Modi made the remarks after unveiling the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency during an online event.

India will assume the presidency of the powerful grouping from the current chair Indonesia on December 1.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

In his remarks, Modi delved into India's development journey and said all governments and people contributed in their own way in taking India forward after the Independence.

He also said that India can show the world that the scope of conflict can come to an end when democracy becomes a culture.

The prime minister also said that development and the environment (Pragati and Prakriti) can walk together while emphasising sustainable development.

“It is a matter of pride for all Indians; it will bring greater glory for all Indians,” Modi said on India's upcoming presidency of G20.

The logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency reflected the country's “message and overarching priorities” to the world.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

The G20 summit is taking place on November 15 and 16 in Bali and Modi is set to be among top leaders attending it.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.

...
Tags: g20 countries, logo, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar speaks during a meeting on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP seeks suspension of govt officials for TRS support in Munugode

InnovaThree members of a family died and six others were critically injured when the Innova they were travelling in rammed a parked truck around 4 am, due to poor visibility (Representational image/DC)

Three dead, six critically hurt in accident on Warangal-Khammam road

(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

Centre completes mother tongue survey of 576 languages and dialects

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image: Twitter)

Jagan unveils logo for Global Investors Summit 2023



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul Gandhi staying away from HP because of fear of defeat: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference in Shimla on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter)

Shah highlights PM Modi's efforts to boost irrigation, drinking water supply in Guj

File photo of Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi visits gurdwara, resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a gurdwara in Nanded district of Maharashtra before resuming his Bharat Jodo Yatra foot march on Tuesday. (PTI)

RJD and BJP manage to retain their respective seats in Bihar

RJD candidate Neelam Devi flashes victory sign after winning from Mokama assembly constituency, during the Bihar Assembly by-elections, in Patna (PTI Photo)

I am staying with Congress, asserts Komatireddy

File photo of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->