New Secretariat likely to be inaugurated after Sankranthi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 9, 2022, 12:35 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Two massive domes were placed on the new Telangana Secretariat which is being constructed in Hyderabad. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)
 Two massive domes were placed on the new Telangana Secretariat which is being constructed in Hyderabad. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

HYDERABAD: Work on the new Telangana Secretariat complex is nearing completion, with the inauguration set to take place soon after Sankranti, but before the Formula-E race, between January 14 and February 11 next, sources said.

Proposals have been submitted to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to inaugurate the complex along with the Telangana Martyrs Memorial on the other side of the road, with both set to become major public attractions during India’s first Formula-E race. A nod from the Chief Minister is awaited.

At the secretariat complex, work of installing two massive domes is underway, with one of them installed on Tuesday. The national emblem atop the dome will take the building to its planned height of 278 feet.

Meanwhile, the construction of the Telangana Martyrs Memorial, adjacent to Lumbini Park, is also nearing completion.

Initially, the CM set a Dasara (October 5) deadline for inaugurating the secretariat, but it was postponed due to pending work.  

The complex is a seven-storey structure with a built-up area of 7 lakh square feet. It has been constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 650 crore.

The Martyrs’ Memorial, having an area of 3 lakh sq. ft, is shaped like a lamp with light. Its parking lot can accommodate around 300 cars and 600 two-wheelers. The first floor will have a photo gallery, museum, and art gallery, while the second and third floors will house a convention centre and restaurants, respectively.

