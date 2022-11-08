  
Nation Politics 08 Nov 2022 Maharashtra: Rahul G ...
Nation, Politics

Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi visits gurdwara, resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 8, 2022, 10:45 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2022, 10:45 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a gurdwara in Nanded district of Maharashtra before resuming his Bharat Jodo Yatra foot march on Tuesday. (PTI)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a gurdwara in Nanded district of Maharashtra before resuming his Bharat Jodo Yatra foot march on Tuesday. (PTI)

Deglur:  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a gurdwara in Nanded district of Maharashtra before resuming his Bharat Jodo Yatra foot march on Tuesday.

The Congress MP visited Gurdwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh ji Fateh Singh ji on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti a few hours after the yatra entered Maharashtra Monday night from Telangana.

At the gurdwara, Gandhi prayed for harmony and equality, the party tweeted.

On Tuesday morning, the march will proceed from the gurdwara to Atkali in Biloli district of Nanded. Gandhi is scheduled to halt at Godavari Manar Sugar Factory ground in Biloli for night stay, a party functionary said.

Small and medium businesses suffered due to the Centre's wrong policies like demonetisation and poor implementation of the Goods and Service Tax, Gandhi said Monday night as he entered Maharashtra holding a 'flaming torch' (mashaal).

Gandhi said during his stay in Maharashtra over the next 15 days, he will listen to the voice of the state and also its pain and asserted no force can stop his 61-day-old yatra that began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) and will culminate in Srinagar.

The 3,570-km-long yatra led by the Congress MP reached Deglur in central Maharashtra's Nanded district from neighbouring Telangana. During his stay in the state, Gandhi will address two rallies as part of the cross-country march aimed at reviving the party.

Gandhi said the march started two months back from Kanniyakumari and it will stop only at Srinagar after hoisting the tricolour.

No force can stop this yatra, asserted the former Congress president, whose party was a strong political force in Maharashtra for several decades and was a constituent of the three-party ruling coalition till June this year.

Gandhi said the aim of the yatra is to bind the country together and highlighted major issues before the country.

The reality of India is that the country cannot give employment to its youth, even if it is willing. On one hand there is unemployment, on the other hand there is inflation, he said, attacking the Modi government.

The Congress MP said the main aim of his cross-country foot march is to raise voice against hatred, anger and violence that is being spread.

Gandhi will address two rallies during his yatra in Maharashtra - the first on November 10 in Nanded district and on November 18 at Shegaon in Buldhana district.

The march led by the Wayanad Lok Sabha MP will traverse through 15 Assembly and 6 parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra during its sojourn. It will cover a distance of 382 kms across five districts before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

The yatra will proceed through Nanded district for four days and enter Hingoli district on November 11, Washim on November 15, Akola on November 16 and Buldhana on November 18, according to the schedule.

The Congress has invited Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, both allies of the party, to take part in the foot march. Pawar had earlier said he would join the yatra.

However, senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan has said the participation of Pawar in the yatra in Maharashtra will depend on his health condition.

Pawar (81) was recently hospitalised in Mumbai for fever and other health issues. The NCP chief on Saturday flew to Shirdi from Mumbai with doctors and addressed a party convention briefly in the temple town in Ahmednagar district.

Sachin Ahir, a legislator of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, said former minister Aaditya Thackeray may join the Maharashtra leg of the 150-day-long yatra.

...
Tags: bharat jodo yatra, congress leader rahul gandhi
Location: India, Maharashtra


Horoscope 08 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Gyanvapi mosque, Varanasi (ANI)

Varanasi court to deliver verdict on plea seeking worship of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi

Finance and skill development minister Buggana Rajendranath announced that the three-day

Vijayawada to host 3-day AP Poly Tech Fest this month

CM Bommai at Adi Udupi Helipad in Udupi (Photo by arrangement)

Basavaraj Bommai calls Congress 'Gangotri of Corruption'

Incidentally, similar tremors were recorded in frequent intervals at Chakalakonda and Vinjamuru mandals a few years ago, with the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) scientists attributing the incidents to a tectonic fault, after conducting surveys.(Representative Image)

Mild tremors take Adurpalli village by shock



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

I am staying with Congress, asserts Komatireddy

File photo of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (DC Image)

Those spreading hatred, defaming Gujarat will be swept out of state, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting at Kaprada in Valsad district, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (PTI)

BJP will implement UCC in Himachal if returns to power again in state, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: PTI)

RJD and BJP manage to retain their respective seats in Bihar

RJD candidate Neelam Devi flashes victory sign after winning from Mokama assembly constituency, during the Bihar Assembly by-elections, in Patna (PTI Photo)

Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maharashtra Monday after 15 days in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi's bharat jodo yatra from Alladurg to Masanapalli on Sunday (Photo: DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->