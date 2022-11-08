KTR tweet prompts education minister to act on Nizam College issue

HYDERABAD: Minister K.T. Rama Rao, through a tweet on Tuesday, asked education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to resolve the issue of hostel accommodation at Nizam College, following which she said she would personally look into it.

The exchange came after first-year undergraduate girl students protested outside the principal’s chamber on Saturday seeking hostel accommodation, alleging that the college was only housing PG students.

Following the protest, 15 students were detained by the Abids police.

On Tuesday, reacting to a video of the clashes between the police and the students, Rama Rao tweeted that a girls’ hostel was built and that the current situation was unwarranted.

Sabitha Indra Reddy responded with the tweet: “I will personally look into the matter @KTRTRS garu. Will resolve it ASAP.”

She said she would hold a meeting with higher education officials over the hostel issue on Wednesday and announce a decision after the meeting.