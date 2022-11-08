  
Nation Politics 08 Nov 2022 Karnataka cabinet ex ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely after Gujarat polls, hints CM Bommai

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 8, 2022, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2022, 2:01 pm IST
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
 Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

Gadag (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday indicated that the expansion of his Cabinet is likely after Gujarat Assembly polls.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5, with the counting of votes on December 8.

"Cabinet expansion...I have already spoken.....our leadership is a bit busy with the Gujarat elections, as soon as it is over they will call me (for discussions)," Bommai said in response to a question.

The Chief Minister had recently said that he will soon be travelling to New Delhi to meet BJP central leadership to discuss the exercise.

Bommai has been under intense pressure for some time now, over expansion and rejig of Cabinet not taking place, to make way for the fresh faces, ahead of Assembly elections next year.

There were some reports of possible cabinet expansion by filling in six vacant posts or a kind of a rejig by dropping a few and inducting an equal number of new faces.

There were also talks in some quarters that a Gujarat-like complete top to bottom overhaul of the state ministry may take place. Many aspirants feel it is too late now with polls fast approaching.

...
Tags: karnataka cabinet expansion, chief minister basavaraj bommai
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

File photo of Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Shah highlights PM Modi's efforts to boost irrigation, drinking water supply in Guj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's veteran leader L.K. Advani at the latter's residence on Tuesday. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Modi, other BJP leaders greet Advani on 95th birthday

As the city administration prepares the track for the Formula E race in February, the magnificent yellow tabebuias (trees of gold) with yellow trumpet-shaped flowers at the NTR Marg will soon become a thing of the past. (Representational image/DC)

Race to cut down trees not a good Formula, say experts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reads Deccan Chronicle as TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatty and others watch, at Menuru in Maddanur mandal. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Rahul wins over everyone in TS with his charming reassurances



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi visits gurdwara, resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited a gurdwara in Nanded district of Maharashtra before resuming his Bharat Jodo Yatra foot march on Tuesday. (PTI)

RJD and BJP manage to retain their respective seats in Bihar

RJD candidate Neelam Devi flashes victory sign after winning from Mokama assembly constituency, during the Bihar Assembly by-elections, in Patna (PTI Photo)

I am staying with Congress, asserts Komatireddy

File photo of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (DC Image)

Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maharashtra Monday after 15 days in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi's bharat jodo yatra from Alladurg to Masanapalli on Sunday (Photo: DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

Bihar bypolls: RJD takes lead in two seats, BJP trailing

The RJD has established a lead in the two assembly seats of Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar after the first round of counting (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->