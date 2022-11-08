  
Congress silent on Munugode loss, basks in Rahul yatra's ‘success’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Nov 8, 2022, 9:33 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2022, 7:33 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reads Deccan Chronicle as TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatty and others watch, at Menuru in Maddanur mandal. (File photo/DC)
HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress leadership has fallen silent following its crushing defeat to the TRS candidate in the Munugode byelection, while basking in the glory of party leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘success’ in Telangana with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Manickam Tagore, the Telangana AICC in-charge who unwaveringly declared that the Congress will win the byelection, declined to comment when Deccan Chronicle tried to reach him for his reaction about the election fiasco in which the Congress lost its deposit. A day after Rahul Gandhi's yatra entered Maharashtra, Tagore thanked the TPCC team for their efforts in making the Bharat Jodo Yatra a huge success while declining to comment on the Munugode bypoll defeat.

Tagore had a busy day tweeting in support of the state Congress leaders in making the yatra a success. “Thank you INCTelangana team led by president Revanth Reddy garu who led from front and thousands of workers who worked tirelessly for making the #BharatJodoYatra...Hospitality for the Yatri’s Revanth bhai made special mark my special thank you,” he tweeted.

Later, he thanked a large number of important Telangana party leaders in a series of tweets and kept himself busy on Twitter. He stated that the party's position on this is still what Jairam Ramesh, the general secretary, expressed. "We don't have different points of view on this. Jairam Ramesh has already spoken on the subject, and our views align with those of the AICC," he said.

Ramesh, a former union minister, only stated that there was a flow of money and liquor during the Munugodu byelection and that "winning and losing elections is part and parcel of politics”. Senior Congress leaders believe that Jairam’s enthusiasm for Rahul Gandhi's yatra while taking a lighthearted approach to the byelection had an effect on most leaders' decisions to shift their attention to yatra.

Meanwhile, there appeared to be discontent within the Telangana Congress with senior leaders seeking to write to the high command on the Munugode fiasco. "We haven't sent the letter yet because we're gathering details," a senior leader stated, while another leader claimed that analysis is being done and a letter with a strong impact is being prepared. "This time, those who are drafting the letter believe that it has the signatures of the majority of state leaders," he added.

On November 7, Bakka Judson tweeted tagging Jairam Ramesh, K. V. Venugopal, and Revanth Reddy, "Congress lost sitting seat and deposit in Munugode - second defeat in a row since Huzurabad bypoll people are asking whether TPCC president worked for the success of TRS or BJP (sic)."

