AP BJP awaits police permission for Modi's roadshow in Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K.M.P. PATNAIK
Published Nov 9, 2022, 12:35 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2022, 12:35 am IST
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

VISAKHAPATNAM: The state BJP unit is awaiting permission from the Prime Minister’s Office and the special protection group to conduct a roadshow to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city on November 11.

Senior BJP leaders, including state chief Somu Veerraju, Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and former floor leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, held a meeting at the party’s Visakhapatnam office on Tuesday to discuss arrangements for a roadshow.

If permissions are accorded, the plan is to hold a roadshow from NAD or at RK Beach, party members said. “We are expecting confirmation from SPG on Wednesday morning,” Vishnu Kumar Raju said.

Meanwhile, TD leaders said that their MLAs — Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, P.V.G.R. Naidu and Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar — and MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao are yet to get invitations for the PM’s event.

“Even if they get invitations, the chances of being allowed into the venue could be remote, given the present situation,” TD vice-president Pasarla Prasad said.
Recalling PM’s Bhimavaram programme, where a ruling party MP was denied entry, another leader said the Vizag PM programme would be a YSRC-only show.

Jana Sena leader and GVMC corporator P.L.N. Murthy Yadav, who is leading a campaign against YSRC on land grabbing, said he was yet to get an invitation, as per the protocol, as the venue for the event — Andhra University — falls under his ward.

“I have written to the PMO seeking invitation to participate in the PM programme. The letter has been acknowledged but no invitation was sent,” Murthy Yadav said.

In view of the PM’s visit, the police promulgated Section 30 to prevent all rallies and processions in the city until further orders.

