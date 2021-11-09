Nation Politics 08 Nov 2021 Telangana targets Et ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana targets Etala after a lull

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 9, 2021, 12:08 am IST
Updated Nov 9, 2021, 12:08 am IST
TS High Court, however, found fault with the manner in which the government hurried the survey and drew conclusions
Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: Within days after a humiliating defeat in Huzurabad bypoll, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government on Monday renewed its attack against Etala Rajendar, who emerged victorious in the bypolls, and his family-run poultry business in Medak district.

The district revenue officials served notice on the newly elected BJP MLA’s wife Jamuna and son Nithin Reddy informing the two of the proposed survey to be taken up in the controversial survey number 97 of Hakimpet village in Medak district. Earlier, a high-level official team including half a dozen IAS officials conducted a survey for two days and declared that Eatala’s family was in possession of assigned lands.

 

The Telangana High Court, however, found fault with the manner in which the government hurried the survey and drew conclusions. The court wondered how the officials could trespass into someone’s land in the name of survey without issuing any notice and complete survey of 120 acres in a single day. It also observed that the government could not initiate any process without putting the other party on notice.

While directing the officials concerned not to take any coercive steps, the High Court directed the government to follow the principles of natural justice and initiate any action following the due procedure.

 

The district officials maintained that a proper notice was served on both Jamuna and her son who owned the hatcheries informing them of the proposed survey on November 8.

