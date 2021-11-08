Nation Politics 08 Nov 2021 Congress infighting ...
Nation, Politics

Congress infighting in Punjab on: Sidhu targets AG again

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 8, 2021, 7:07 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2021, 7:07 am IST
Mr Sidhu has been vehemently opposing the appointment of the A-G and the DGP by the new chief minister, Mr Charanjit Singh Channi
Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI)
 Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI)

New Delhi: It’s one step forward and two steps back for the Punjab Congress. After formally withdrawing his resignation as Punjab PCC chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu launched a fresh attack on state advocate-general A.S. Deol, accusing him of “subverting justice by inaction” in the sacrilege and drugs cases. He alleged that the A-G had appeared before the high court for the main conspirators and the accused in the case. He also alleged that Mr Deol was “working for political gain” and securing bail for the accused. “Mr AG Punjab, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress Party came in power with a promise to give justice in Sacrilege Cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our Govt,” Mr Sidhu said in a tweet on Sunday.

In another tweet, Mr Sidhu said: “Today, you are representing the same government of the same political party in power and accusing me of spreading misinformation, whereas, I am fighting for justice in sacrilege cases and you were procuring blanket bail for the accused persons. May I know which interest (vested or otherwise) were you acting for when you appeared for the main conspirators and procured blanket bail for them and which interest you are acting now?”

 

Mr Sidhu has been vehemently opposing the appointment of the A-G and the DGP by the new chief minister, Mr Charanjit Singh Channi. Taking on his own party’s state government, Mr Sidhu asked the A-G: “Are you acting at the behest of those who appointed you in this constitutional office and fulfilling their political gains? Did you advise the government to challenge the blanket bail order procured by you or any other adverse order in the sacrilege cases in the Supreme Court?” Many feel that Mr Sidhu’s real target in this is the chief minister, who was not the choice of Mr Sidhu but was thrust upon by the party high command.

 

Interestingly, on Saturday, the advocate-general had issued a statement accusing Mr Sidhu of obstructing the functioning of the constitutional office of advocate-general. The statement had further accused Mr Sidhu of “spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues”. In the last few weeks, it has been a free for all in the Punjab Congress with the PCC chief taking on the state government. Taking a dig at the state unit chief, Lok Sabha MP from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu said: “First please Sidhu then announce relief schemes and packages for the welfare of people of Punjab, otherwise he will question the motives of the government again”.

 

...
Tags: punjab politics, navjot singh sidhu, charanjit singh channi, advocate-general a.s. deol
Location: India, Punjab


Horoscope 08 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Five grenades found in Dakshina Kannada district. (By arrangement)

40 years old grenades found in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

Soldiers stand guard during a search operation reportedly conducted after a tip-off about the presence of suspected militants in Bemina area of Srinagar. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

Target killers back; Srinagar cop shot dead

Two recent sensational cases of gambling reported from two different locations- Narsingi under Cyberabad police commissionerate and Begumpet under Hyderabad commissionerate. (DC file photo)

Gambling cases: Similar crimes, yet different probes

Meanwhile, the FIR states that on November 5, the police received credible information that some people were playing poker on the terrace of Maruthi Basera Apartments in Begumpet and that they had informed the same to the superior officers before conducting the raid along with the task force police.

Begumpet gambling: Accused deny involvement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Akhilesh Yadav not to contest next Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

Akhilesh Yadav (PTI)

Bypoll results: BJP losing its momentum, says Congress leader K.C Venugopal

K C Venugopal (Facebook)

BJP's best yet to come; few parallels in Indian politics to it's growth in WB: Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda as they arrive to attend party's national executive committee meeting at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (PTI/ Shahbaz Khan)

Modi tells partymen to become bridge of faith between government, people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend national executive committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at NDMC convention centre in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend key BJP meeting today

The BJP will hold the first meeting of its recently reconstituted national executive on Sunday where coming Assembly polls in five states will be on top of the agenda of the party leadership to discuss. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->