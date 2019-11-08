Nation Politics 08 Nov 2019 Fadnavis quits as Ma ...
Nation, Politics

Fadnavis quits as Maha CM, slams Sena for sidestepping BJP, meeting Oppn

PTI
Published Nov 8, 2019, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 5:16 pm IST
There has been no headway in govt formation even a fortnight after Assembly poll results were announced on Oct 24.
Fadnavis drove to Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai and submitted his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, sources said. (Photo: ANI)
 Fadnavis drove to Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai and submitted his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, sources said. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: After a two-week tug-of-war between the Sena and BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resigned on Friday.

Fadnavis drove to Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai and submitted his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

 

The governor has asked Fadnavis to continue as acting CM until a new government is formed or an alternative arrangement is announced.

Reiterating that the BJP took full effort to communicate with the Sena, Fadnavis said, ''I phoned Uddhav Thackeray but he did not accept my calls.''

Fadnavis expressed his disappointment with the Sena saying that he was ''hurt'' with remarks made against leader PM Narendra Modi, HT reported.

“I can understand if the Opposition criticises us, but Shiv Sena being in the government saying things about us, is not acceptable,” Fadnavis said.

He further said that no decision was taken in his presence on sharing CM post with Sena for 2.5 years.

He thanked the people of Maharashtra, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the trust reposed in his 5-year term as CM.

He also thanked the opposition. "They did what any opposition would, that is question the government."

There has been no headway in government formation even a fortnight after Assembly poll results were announced on October 24.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite the Assembly poll results giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, bjp, shiv sena, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

BJP president Amit Shah will also meet the alliance partner, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), over seat-sharing agreement. (Photo: File)

'Strong, challenging, never won', cautious BJP sums up J'khand seats before polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, asserting that the support from people cutting across regions, languages, age groups and occupations has given his government a mandate

Empowering people one of most satisfying efforts of tenure: PM Modi's reply to Dalio

All the three leaders will now have Z plus category protection covered by Central Reserve Police Force all over India. (Photo: PTI)

‘No direct threat to Gandhis’: SPG security withdrawn, get Z-plus cover

The remarks were prompted during a hearing pertaining to a strike of lawyers in Odisha. (Photo: File)

Can't clap with one hand, both guilty: SC to lawyers in Tis Hazari clashes with cops



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US billionaire praises PM Modi says ‘one of the best, if not the best, leaders’

Ray Dalio founder, co-chairman and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates conducted an on-stage discussion after Prime Minister Modi's keynote address at the third iteration of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) event, which is also known as the "Davos in the Desert" as it draws high profile participants including political leaders from various countries. (Photo: Twitter/ Ray Dalio)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother attacks Tehseen Poonawala on social media

Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Planning to take loan in your 20s? 5 points to check if you are financially ready

Following a disciplined financial approach would not only help inavailing loan, it can also help manage expenses better. (Representational image)
 

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

Authorities of a temple in Puducherry on Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession of Rs 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhaar Card. (Representational Image)
 

Emergency happy meal: Boy calls 911 for McDonald’s and police deliver

He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it’s the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos. (Representational Image)
 

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

The new deposit rates will also be effective from November 10.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Strong, challenging, never won', cautious BJP sums up J'khand seats before polls

BJP president Amit Shah will also meet the alliance partner, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), over seat-sharing agreement. (Photo: File)

Congress, NCP should prove horse-trading charges within 48 hrs or apologise: BJP

On Thursday, Shiv Sena lodged its MLAs at Hotel Rangsharda, amidst fear of poaching. (Photo: File)

BJP formed govts in K'taka, Goa, Manipur despite numbers not in their favour: Gehlot

The BJP and Shiv Sena, who are partners in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, had fought the assembly polls together. (Photo: File)

It's 3rd anniversary of demonetisation 'terror attack': Rahul attacks Centre

'Those behind this vicious attack have yet to be brought to justice,' Rahul said in a tweet. (Photo: File)

Attempts being made to paint me with saffron: Rajinikanth hits out at BJP

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday said the BJP has not invited him to join the party, but insisted efforts were being made to paint him with
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham