'Strong, challenging, never won', cautious BJP sums up J'khand seats before polls

New Delhi: Taking lessons from the verdicts of the recently held Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, the top BJP brass held a brainstorming session to review its blueprint for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

According to sources, for proper planning and execution of political strategies, BJP has divided 81 Assembly seats into three categories – strong, challenging and 'never won yet'.

BJP president Amit Shah will also meet the alliance partner, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), over seat-sharing agreement. BJP is also planning to allocate a maximum of two Assembly seats for the Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP).

The sources further said that BJP working chief J P Nadda met with the Lok Sabha MPs from the state and sought their feedback on their Assembly constituencies.

“Nadda sought to know about irritants in better coordination for the Assembly constituencies. He also discussed ways to ensure that there’s better coordination among the MPs and the candidates along with the party workers in the elections,” sources told the New Indian Express.

This week, the BJP central election committee (CEC) is also likely to meet and discuss the candidates for the elections.

Earlier, a meet of Jharkhand's core committee -- consisting of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, co-in-charge Ram Vichar Netam, Nand Kishore Yadav, Saudan Singh, Arjun Munda, state chief Luxman Gilwa -- was also held at party vice president O P Mathur's residence.

Sources said that the core team discussed the list of candidates and then headed to the residence of the Union Minister for Home Affairs and party chief Amit Shah.

Jharkhand would go to polls in five phases from November 30 and counting would be held on December 23.

The term of the 81-member Assembly will end on January 5, 2020.

