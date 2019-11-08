Nation Politics 08 Nov 2019 It's 3rd annive ...
Nation, Politics

It's 3rd anniversary of demonetisation 'terror attack': Rahul attacks Centre

ANI
Published Nov 8, 2019, 1:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 1:56 pm IST
On November 8, 2016, the Centre had invalidated Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.
'Those behind this vicious attack have yet to be brought to justice,' Rahul said in a tweet. (Photo: File)
 'Those behind this vicious attack have yet to be brought to justice,' Rahul said in a tweet. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: On the third anniversary of demonetisation, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at the central government over the note ban exercise.

"It's 3 yrs since the demonetisation terror attack that devastated the Indian economy, taking many lives, wiping out lakhs of small businesses & leaving millions of Indians unemployed. Those behind this vicious attack have yet to be brought to justice," he said in a tweet while tagging pictures of some media reports related to note ban.

 

On November 8, 2016, the Centre had invalidated Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes, with an aim to tackle money laundering and terror funding.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: demonetisation, narendra modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The remarks were prompted during a hearing pertaining to a strike of lawyers in Odisha. (Photo: File)

Can't clap with one hand, both guilty: SC to lawyers in Tis Hazari clashes with cops

J&K will take at least 3,535 years to give due representation to women in the police force. (Photo: Representational)

Will need 3k years for J&K to get right representation of women in forces: report

On Thursday, Shiv Sena lodged its MLAs at Hotel Rangsharda, amidst fear of poaching. (Photo: File)

Congress, NCP should prove horse-trading charges within 48 hrs or apologise: BJP

Justice Kureshi started his legal practice in July 1983, following which he served as the additional central government standing counsel till 1998. (Photo: ANI)

Centre clears appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Tripura HC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother attacks Tehseen Poonawala on social media

Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Planning to take loan in your 20s? 5 points to check if you are financially ready

Following a disciplined financial approach would not only help inavailing loan, it can also help manage expenses better. (Representational image)
 

Tamil Nadu beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000 cash; has Rs 2 lakh in bank

Authorities of a temple in Puducherry on Thursday found a beggar outside the premises in possession of Rs 12,000 in cash, a bank account with Rs 2 lakh to her credit and an Aadhaar Card. (Representational Image)
 

Emergency happy meal: Boy calls 911 for McDonald’s and police deliver

He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it’s the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos. (Representational Image)
 

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

The new deposit rates will also be effective from November 10.
 

8.2 foot Afghan fan grabs eyeballs during Afghanistan vs West Indies match

Sher Khan reached the state capital on Tuesday to witness the one-day international cricket series between Afghanistan and West Indies, and his problems started as soon as he landed in the city. (Photo :PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Attempts being made to paint me with saffron: Rajinikanth hits out at BJP

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday said the BJP has not invited him to join the party, but insisted efforts were being made to paint him with

'Horse-trading not in our culture,' says BJP on claims of offering money to Cong MLAs

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday alleged that sums of

'Step-motherly' behaviour towards Madhya Pradesh: Digvijaya Singh blames Centre

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday alleged that the Centre was adopting

Karnataka rebel MLAs move SC seeking deferment of bypolls on December 5

Karnataka Congress-JD(S) disqualified MLAs on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking deferment of state bypolls which are scheduled to take place on December 5. (Photo: File)

All MLAs are together, will not allow BJP to form govt in Maharashtra: Congress

Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Friday said that his party will not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham