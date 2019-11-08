Nation Politics 08 Nov 2019 India facing worst u ...
India facing worst unemployment situation in 45 years: Cong spokesperson

PTI
Published Nov 8, 2019, 6:41 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 6:41 pm IST
The Congress spokesperson is in Rajasthan as part of the party's nationwide agitation against economic slowdown.
 The Congress leader said Modi had announced during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign to give two crore jobs every year. (Photo: File)

Jaipur: Congress national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil on Friday dubbed the BJP-led Centre a "government of rhetoric" and claimed that the time had come to say 'savdhaan Hindustan' (beware India).

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Gohil referred to the country's economic achievements during the previous United Progressive Alliance dispensation, saying the country was in the list of the world's five largest economies.

 

Taking a dig at the Narendra Modi dispensation, Gohil said: "A government of rhetoric came (at the Centre in 2014) in our country and the country slipped from the top five economies of the world."

The Congress spokesperson is in Rajasthan as part of the party's nationwide agitation against economic slowdown, unemployment, farmers' distress, inflation and agrarian crisis.

Referring to the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) data, Gohil said India is facing the worst unemployment situation in 45 years and stressed that it was important to provide employment to the youth for any country.

According to Gohil, the average unemployment in the whole world was 4.9 per cent, whereas the unemployment rate in India is 8.5 per cent, which he said was increasing every month.

The Congress leader said Modi had announced during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign to give two crore jobs every year.

But now, Gohil added, the NSSO figures suggested that those who have double graduate degree and hold PhD were more unemployed in the country.

 

...
