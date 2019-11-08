Nation Politics 08 Nov 2019 Dad backed my entry ...
Nation, Politics

Dad backed my entry into politics: Kamal Haasan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S P LOGANATHAN
Published Nov 8, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Also, the youth should realise that no vocation was below anyone's dignity and all professions are honourable.
Kamal Haasan speaks at his birthday celebration in Paramakudi on Thursday.
 Kamal Haasan speaks at his birthday celebration in Paramakudi on Thursday.

Ramanathapuram: Actor-politician celebrated his 65th birthday at his native Paramakudi near here by unveiling a bust of his late father D Srinivasan and announcing the setting up of a Skill Development Centre by his family to help the youth hone their skills and emerge as entrepreneurs rather than wait for jobs.

Stressing the importance of developing skills, he said he himself could manage life well only because he had known "two or three skills" - an appearance of modesty in referring to his multifaceted film-making skills. In fact, his stint in the early years working in a hair-cutting salon had helped shape his attitude towards life, said the chief of the Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM). "A skilled hair dresser can earn about a lakh in big cities," he said.

 

"Skill development should grow big across the country on a scale similar to a mass movement like the Sathyagraha witnessed during the Independence movement," Kamal said, adding that his skills centre would have a university supporting it. He also said skills development was already happening in a big way elsewhere in the country, but Tamil Nadu "has not yet fully tapped the potential of skill development".

Actor unveils a bust of his late father D. Srinivasan. Actor unveils a bust of his late father D. Srinivasan.

The actor, who is working on his movie sequel Indian 2, said it was his desire that young people should be able to get gainful employment by honing their skills in their hometowns rather than moving to big cities in search of job opportunities.

Also, the youth should realise that no vocation was below anyone's dignity and all professions are honourable. Everyone should not seek being engineers and advocates, he said.

Paying rich tributes to his father, Kamal disclosed in his address to a large gathering of fans and MNM members that none in his family, barring his father, had supported his decision to get into politics. His lawyer-father, who had participated in the freedom movement, was for his getting into politics, he said, adding that his late father's wish came true when he founded the MNM last year.

"When my father told me I should enter politics, I expressed a doubt if there was any need for that whereas such a necessity existed when he participated in the freedom movement. He asked me what I would do if need arose. Well, the need has arisen now and that's why I launched into politics", said Kamal, insisting that his foray into politics was "not due to any shortcomings or dearth of other opportunities" but only to serve the society.

Kamal said celebrating his birthday and unveiling his father's bust - his elder brother Charuhasan also participated in it - was an unforgettable event in his life as his entire family was present, and they included the MNM members. He said the statue of his mentor, the late K Balachander, would be unveiled at his new office on Friday.

November 7 is also the death anniversary of Kamal's father Srinivasan. The actor's fans also celebrated his eventful 60-year journey in cinema beginning with his debut as a child artiste in "Kalathur Kannamma," in 1959.

...
Tags: skill development centres, kamal haasan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Ramanathapuram


Latest From Nation

The price rise has gone to such an extent that officials of the agricultural marketing de-partment concur that it is happening due to the lack of supply of vegetables to the farmers’ markets.

Hyderabad: Vegetable prices zoom under late rain impact

Dr Soma Raju

Dr Soma Raju shifts to AIG

Dr Manjula Reddy

Hyderabad: CCMB scientist wins $1 lakh prize

MK Stalin.

Drop stir against K Pandiyarajan, MK Stalin tells DMK cadre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranveer Singh asks 'what is mobile number', Nagpur Police answers; find out

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
 

New WhatsApp update allows users to select contacts that cannot add them to groups

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

These are the fastest Android phones of 2019 so far

After their popular ROG phone launched last year, the brand launched the insane ROG Phone II this year featuring great specs along with some neat hardware features for gaming.
 

'Lost lander, lost senses,' Twitter trolls ISRO for making Chetan Bhagat chief guest

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted saying that he was honoured to be at ISRO as the chief guest at the event and couldn't believe that he had been chosen to address them. (Photo: Instagram | Chetan Bhagat)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mohammed Ali Shabbir wants case booked on K Chandrasekhar Rao, officials

Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Congress, BJP say they will join Million March

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

Maha logjam: ‘Our MLAs with us, not in hotel’, Sena dismisses report

Raut reiterated that the chief minister would be from the Shiv Sena only. (Photo: ANI)

'SIT is torturing us,' alleges UP law student's mother in letter to CJI

The mother of the 23-year-old Shahjahanpur law student, who accused Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chinmayanand, has written a letter alleging torture by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), said their lawyer on Thursday. (Photo: File)

'Rs 73 lakhs to fix windows for his house': Naidu slams Jagan Reddy govt

In a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu raised questions over the amount of money spent on the Chief Minister's new camp and residence office building. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham