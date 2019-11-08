Nation Politics 08 Nov 2019 'Anyone want to ...
'Anyone want to claim responsibility?' Priyanka slams Modi govt's demonetisation act

PTI
Published Nov 8, 2019, 11:16 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 11:18 am IST
On November 8, 2016, PM Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes would cease to be a legal tender.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit out at the Modi government for claiming that demonetisation was a "slayer of all evils", saying it proved to be a "disaster" that has all but destroyed the economy. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit out at the Modi government for claiming that demonetisation was a "slayer of all evils", saying it proved to be a "disaster" that has all but destroyed the economy. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit out at the Modi government for claiming that demonetisation was a "slayer of all evils", saying it proved to be a "disaster" that has all but destroyed the economy.

Her attack on the government came on the third anniversary of demonetisation.

 

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes would cease to be a legal tender.

"3 years since Demonetisation and every claim made by the government and those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head. It proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed our economy," Priyanka Gandhi claimed in a tweet.

"Anyone want to claim responsibility?" the Congress general secretary said, using the hashtag 'DeMonetisation Disaster'.

 

...
Tags: narendra modi, demonetisation, priyanka gandhi, bjp, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


'At present, we don't find any possibility of President's rule in the state. There is process and the Governor will go through it. Being the single largest party, BJP has to stake claim to form the government,' Aney said. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Unlikely': Constitutional expert rules out President's rule in Maharashtra

Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Friday said that his party will not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)

All MLAs are together, will not allow BJP to form govt in Maharashtra: Congress

BJP and its ally Shiv Sena have failed to reach an agreement on government formation after the October 21 Assembly elections. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra: Unmoved Shiv Sena taunts ally BJP to get the numbers

Describing Lal Krishna Advani as a 'statesman', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his birthday greetings to the BJP stalwart on his 92nd birthday and said that India will always cherish his exceptional contribution towards empowering the people of the country. (Photo: File)

'Toiled for decades to give shape, strength to BJP': PM on LK Advani's birthday



