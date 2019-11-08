'Anyone want to claim responsibility?' Priyanka slams Modi govt's demonetisation act

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit out at the Modi government for claiming that demonetisation was a "slayer of all evils", saying it proved to be a "disaster" that has all but destroyed the economy. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit out at the Modi government for claiming that demonetisation was a "slayer of all evils", saying it proved to be a "disaster" that has all but destroyed the economy.

Her attack on the government came on the third anniversary of demonetisation.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes would cease to be a legal tender.

"3 years since Demonetisation and every claim made by the government and those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head. It proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed our economy," Priyanka Gandhi claimed in a tweet.

"Anyone want to claim responsibility?" the Congress general secretary said, using the hashtag 'DeMonetisation Disaster'.

