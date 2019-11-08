Nation Politics 08 Nov 2019 All MLAs are togethe ...
Nation, Politics

All MLAs are together, will not allow BJP to form govt in Maharashtra: Congress

ANI
Published Nov 8, 2019, 11:29 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 11:41 am IST
The Congress leader also added that whatever decision the party will take, it will be taken along with NCP.
Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Friday said that his party will not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)
 Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Friday said that his party will not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in Maharashtra. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Friday said that his party will not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the government in Maharashtra.

The leader also exuded confidence that the party MLAs will follow the party high command's direction.

 

"All Congress MLAs are together. No MLA will break away from the party. MLAs will follow what party high command. We'll not allow BJP to form the government in the state. National Congress Party (NCP) is our ally, they are with us. People have voted for us to save Maharashtra," he said while speaking to news agency ANI in Mumbai.

Hussain Dalwai said, "I am fully sure that BJP will not be able to poach our MLAs. Some Congress leaders who defected before elections are planning to return."

On Thursday, he also hinted at forming an alliance with Shiv Sena saying that the two parties can have a discussion over having the next chief minister from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

The Congress leader also added that whatever decision the party will take, it will be taken along with NCP.

"We can have a discussion over this. We have said that we don't want the Chief Minister to be from the BJP. Congress and NCP do not want BJP chief minister. We don't think that it is a good thing," the Congress leader had stated.

As the deadline -- November 9 -- for government formation in Maharashtra is fast approaching, the Shiv Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal share in Cabinet portfolios and the chief minister's post for 2.5 years.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: congress, bjp, maharashtra government, shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

'At present, we don't find any possibility of President's rule in the state. There is process and the Governor will go through it. Being the single largest party, BJP has to stake claim to form the government,' Aney said. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Unlikely': Constitutional expert rules out President's rule in Maharashtra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit out at the Modi government for claiming that demonetisation was a

'Anyone want to claim responsibility?' Priyanka slams Modi govt's demonetisation act

BJP and its ally Shiv Sena have failed to reach an agreement on government formation after the October 21 Assembly elections. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra: Unmoved Shiv Sena taunts ally BJP to get the numbers

Describing Lal Krishna Advani as a 'statesman', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his birthday greetings to the BJP stalwart on his 92nd birthday and said that India will always cherish his exceptional contribution towards empowering the people of the country. (Photo: File)

'Toiled for decades to give shape, strength to BJP': PM on LK Advani's birthday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SBI steeply slashes deposit rates; lowers lending rates marginally

The new deposit rates will also be effective from November 10.
 

This smartwatch may never ever need charging

The Matrix PowerWatch works seamlessly with Apple HealthKit and Google Fit.
 

Anushka Sharma likes to wear hubby Virat Kohli's clothes for this reason

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.
 

Ranveer Singh asks 'what is mobile number', Nagpur Police answers; find out

Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Apple’s stunning new iPhone suddenly gets revealed

The biggest outcome is Apple’s constantly leaked plans to switch back the iPhone 12 to a boxier design that was seen on the iPhone 4 .
 

Here's what got Priyanka Chopra's attention during 'The White Tiger' shoot; see pics

Priyanka Chopra gorging on the Indian dessert. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Anyone want to claim responsibility?' Priyanka slams Modi govt's demonetisation act

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit out at the Modi government for claiming that demonetisation was a

'Toiled for decades to give shape, strength to BJP': PM on LK Advani's birthday

Describing Lal Krishna Advani as a 'statesman', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his birthday greetings to the BJP stalwart on his 92nd birthday and said that India will always cherish his exceptional contribution towards empowering the people of the country. (Photo: File)

PM Modi to inaugurate today Kartarpur corridor's terminal on Indian side

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) Complex at Kartarpur Corridor in Dera Baba Nanak of Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Friday. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy orders reduction in number of bars in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Excise Department to reduce numbers of bars in Andhra Pradesh, the government said on Thursday. (Photo: File)

'Hold discussion with striking TSRTC employees': T'gana HC to state govt

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to hold discussions with the striking employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to resolve the over the one-month long strike. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham