Congress pushed North-east to violence and anarchy: Amit Shah in Assam

GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah launched a frontal attack on the Congress here on Saturday, alleging that the 70 years of the grand old had party pushed Assam and the northeast into violence and anarchy.

Addressing party workers and booth committee members, Shah, accompanied by BJP president J.P. Nadda, said, “Seventy years of Congress pushed Northeast to violence and anarchy. BJP's eight years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought it back into the mainstream."

Lauding the BJP regime, Shah said, “The northeast has marched ahead on the path of peace and development during eight years of BJP rule. BJP has established peace in Assam with 9,000 people laying down arms and joining the mainstream.”

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said, “Rahul Gandhi gave Congress an agenda to remove the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) from the northeast if they came to power (in 2019). That was for appeasement. When it was asked from me, I said we'll first bring peace to the northeast and will remove AFSPA but won't do it only for appeasement.”

Stating that more than 60 per cent of Assam was out of AFSPA, he said, “Under PM Modi's leadership, the issues of Karbi, Boro and Bru people were addressed, and five tribal agreements were signed.”

Assam was identified by violence, terrorism and protest, he said, adding, “Now, it is known for peace, infrastructure and development.”

Expressing gratitude to veteran party workers who held the flag of the party aloft during its fledgling, Shah said, “We never imagined we would form government on our own in Assam during my Vidyarthi Parishad days. Today, the BJP's consecutive rule in the state is ensuring all-round development.”

He also recalled that during the Congress regime of Chief Minister Hiteshwar Saikia, BJP protesters, including himself, were assaulted.

Earlier, Shah and Nadda inaugurated the party's headquarters in the presence of Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state party head Bhabesh Kalita, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and others.

Shah also chaired a regional meeting on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' in Assam to discuss the drug scenario in the north-eastern states and ways to mitigate it. Chief Ministers and Directors-General of Police of all northeastern states participated in the meeting.