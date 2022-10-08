  
Nation Politics 08 Oct 2022 Congress pushed Nort ...
Nation, Politics

Congress pushed North-east to violence and anarchy: Amit Shah in Assam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Oct 8, 2022, 7:22 pm IST
Updated Oct 8, 2022, 7:31 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP National President JP Nadda during a public meeting at Khanapara ground in Guwahati, Saturday, Oct. 8. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP National President JP Nadda during a public meeting at Khanapara ground in Guwahati, Saturday, Oct. 8. (Photo: PTI)

GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah launched a frontal attack on the Congress here on Saturday, alleging that the 70 years of the grand old had party pushed Assam and the northeast into violence and anarchy.

Addressing party workers and booth committee members, Shah, accompanied by BJP president J.P. Nadda, said, “Seventy years of Congress pushed Northeast to violence and anarchy. BJP's eight years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought it back into the mainstream."

Lauding the BJP regime, Shah said, “The northeast has marched ahead on the path of peace and development during eight years of BJP rule. BJP has established peace in Assam with 9,000 people laying down arms and joining the mainstream.”

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said, “Rahul Gandhi gave Congress an agenda to remove the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) from the northeast if they came to power (in 2019). That was for appeasement. When it was asked from me, I said we'll first bring peace to the northeast and will remove AFSPA but won't do it only for appeasement.”

Stating that more than 60 per cent of Assam was out of AFSPA, he said, “Under PM Modi's leadership, the issues of Karbi, Boro and Bru people were addressed, and five tribal agreements were signed.”

Assam was identified by violence, terrorism and protest, he said, adding, “Now, it is known for peace, infrastructure and development.”

Expressing gratitude to veteran party workers who held the flag of the party aloft during its fledgling, Shah said, “We never imagined we would form government on our own in Assam during my Vidyarthi Parishad days. Today, the BJP's consecutive rule in the state is ensuring all-round development.”

He also recalled that during the Congress regime of Chief Minister Hiteshwar Saikia, BJP protesters, including himself, were assaulted.

Earlier, Shah and Nadda inaugurated the party's headquarters in the presence of Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state party head Bhabesh Kalita, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and others.

Shah also chaired a regional meeting on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' in Assam to discuss the drug scenario in the north-eastern states and ways to mitigate it. Chief Ministers and Directors-General of Police of all northeastern states participated in the meeting.

...
Tags: amit shah, congress party, narendra modi, rahul gandhi, armed forces special power act


Latest From Nation

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his death anniversary at Sitab Diyara, in Saran, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Nitish says Prashant Kishor had asked him to merge JD(U) with Congress

File photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: ANI)

CBI questions Tejashwi Yadav's close aide in land-for-jobs 'scam'

The Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express developed a snag due to a bearing defect. (Photo: ANI)

Bumpy ride: After cattle trouble, Vande Bharat Express suffers ‘flat tyre’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks at the Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022, in Jaipur, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Be it Adani, Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all: Rajasthan CM Gehlot



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nitish says Prashant Kishor had asked him to merge JD(U) with Congress

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his death anniversary at Sitab Diyara, in Saran, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Cong prez poll: Rahul Gandhi to vote at campsite in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Tumakuru district, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

TRS ridicules Rajgopal, says he betrayed Munugode voters' trust

File photo of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy (DC Image)

Congress to fight against hate-mongering, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with senior party leader Siddaramaiah during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Tumakuru district, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BRS focus is 2024 LS not Assembly polls: KTR

K.T. Rama Rao expressed the confidence that the BRS would receive 'national party recognition' from the Election Commission of India (ECI) if it won the required number of seats and vote share in other states in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->