Bandi alleges KCR is into occult practices, tantrik advice led to BRS

HYDERABAD: The BJP has opened a new front in its battle with TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, alleging that he practices occult, and his decisions are driven by advice from a tantrik. Leading this attack launched on Saturday, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said “Every month, KCR conducts occult rituals at his farm house using a black cat. Even the renaming of TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samiti was on the advice of this tantrik who told KCR that if he does not change the party’s name, it would lose the Assembly elections.”

Sanjay said he had received reliable information from a swamiji who was once “Close to KCR who told me that he does not trust KCR anymore.” Sanjay said, “He told me that I must tell people that KCR will go to any extent for his family.”

“This is 100% true,” Sanjay said, as he continued addressing the media the party headquarters: “Once in three months, the Chief Minister holds occult rituals with a black cat at his farmhouse.” Sanjay further said that “three workers had died at the Chief Minister’s farm house some months ago under suspicious circumstances, and there were whispers of sacrifices. Nobody knows what happened to the case.”

Sanjay’s allegations were picked up by other BJP leaders including party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh, and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Chugh, speaking with some reporters on Saturday, said, “I am told that some big tantrik told KCR to change the party name otherwise he will have no political future and so, in haste, he changed the name to BRS. It does not matter what he calls it, Bharat Rashtra Samiti, or Brahmand Rashtra Samiti. It will not make any difference, as it has been done only to divert the attention of people from more pressing problems. KCR can rely on tantra and mantra, but the verdict in the 2023 elections is already clear, TRS is on its way out.”

Elsewhere, Sitharaman said that the reason Chandrashekar Rao refused to have a woman in his Cabinet during his first term starting in 2014, and for more than a year in his second starting 2018, was because a tantrik told him that having a woman in the Cabinet would bring bad luck.

KTR says Bandi needs to be in Erragadda hospital

TRS working president and minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday dismissed allegations by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao went by the advise of a tantrik. Rama Rao called on BJP leaders to admit Sanjay to the mental health hospital at Erragadda and get him treated.

Taking to Twitter after Sanjay’s press meet earlier in the day, Rama Rao said ,“If this man’s madness gets any stronger, he might even start biting people. He has become dangerous to the society with his senseless comments. There is a bed ready at Erragadda. Take him there quickly and get him treated (sic).”