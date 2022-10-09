  
Nation Politics 08 Oct 2022 Bandi alleges KCR is ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi alleges KCR is into occult practices, tantrik advice led to BRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Oct 9, 2022, 1:32 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2022, 7:31 am IST
elangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses the media at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on Saturday. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)
 elangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses the media at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on Saturday. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

HYDERABAD: The BJP has opened a new front in its battle with TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, alleging that he practices occult, and his decisions are driven by advice from a tantrik. Leading this attack launched on Saturday, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said “Every month, KCR conducts occult rituals at his farm house using a black cat. Even the renaming of TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samiti was on the advice of this tantrik who told KCR that if he does not change the party’s name, it would lose the Assembly elections.”

Sanjay said he had received reliable information from a swamiji who was once “Close to KCR who told me that he does not trust KCR anymore.” Sanjay said, “He told me that I must tell people that KCR will go to any extent for his family.”

“This is 100% true,” Sanjay said, as he continued addressing the media the party headquarters: “Once in three months, the Chief Minister holds occult rituals with a black cat at his farmhouse.” Sanjay further said that “three workers had died at the Chief Minister’s farm house some months ago under suspicious circumstances, and there were whispers of sacrifices. Nobody knows what happened to the case.”

Sanjay’s allegations were picked up by other BJP leaders including party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh, and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Chugh, speaking with some reporters on Saturday, said, “I am told that some big tantrik told KCR to change the party name otherwise he will have no political future and so, in haste, he changed the name to BRS. It does not matter what he calls it, Bharat Rashtra Samiti, or Brahmand Rashtra Samiti. It will not make any difference, as it has been done only to divert the attention of people from more pressing problems. KCR can rely on tantra and mantra, but the verdict in the 2023 elections is already clear, TRS is on its way out.”

Elsewhere, Sitharaman said that the reason Chandrashekar Rao refused to have a woman in his Cabinet during his first term starting in 2014, and for more than a year in his second starting 2018, was because a tantrik told him that having a woman in the Cabinet would bring bad luck.

KTR says Bandi needs to be in Erragadda hospital

TRS working president and minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday dismissed allegations by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao went by the advise of a tantrik. Rama Rao called on BJP leaders to admit Sanjay to the mental health hospital at Erragadda and get him treated.

Taking to Twitter after Sanjay’s press meet earlier in the day, Rama Rao said ,“If this man’s madness gets any stronger, he might even start biting people. He has become dangerous to the society with his senseless comments. There is a bed ready at Erragadda. Take him there quickly and get him treated (sic).”

...
Tags: bandi sanjay, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, kt ramarao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Seek fresh mandate: Bandi to KCR
Bandi seeks rescue of youth trapped in Cambodia

Latest From Nation

A protected archaeological site, Modhera's Sun Temple will get a 3-D projection facility today. (ANI)

Gujarat: PM Modi to declare Modhera as India's first solar-powered village today

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray during their Dussehra rally at Dadar, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Uddhav Thackeray faction calls EC order on Shiv Sena symbol and name 'injustice'

The Election Commission on Saturday barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll. (PTI)

EC bars Thackeray, Shinde camps from using Shiv Sena name, party symbol

Former MLA of Parkal Assembly constituency, Moluguri Bikshapathi (Facebook)

In major blow for TRS in Warangal, former MLA to join BJP today



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress pushed North-east to violence and anarchy: Amit Shah in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during inauguration of newly constructed state BJP office in Guwahati, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Nitish says Prashant Kishor had asked him to merge JD(U) with Congress

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his death anniversary at Sitab Diyara, in Saran, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Cong prez poll: Rahul Gandhi to vote at campsite in Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Tumakuru district, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

TRS ridicules Rajgopal, says he betrayed Munugode voters' trust

File photo of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy (DC Image)

Congress to fight against hate-mongering, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with senior party leader Siddaramaiah during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Tumakuru district, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->