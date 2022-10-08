As KCR switches to BRS, another TRS set to emerge in Telangana

KHAMMAM: As Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi decided to rename itself as the Bharat Rashtra Samiti, a local leader of the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP), Narala Satyanarayana, plans to float a party called the Telangana Rakshana Samithi, whose abbreviation — TRS — could cause confusion among voters.

Stating that the new party will be launched on Deepavali, Satyanarayana said there is a need for the Telangana Rakshana Samithi in the state as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi has decided to change its name as Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Satyanarayana, who is the founder president of the Telangana BC, SC, ST and Minority Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi, said Telangana had emerged due to the hegemony of leaders belonging to Andhra Pradesh and the people of Telangana had extended full support to K Chandrasekhara Rao for this cause.

“KCR betrayed four crore people of Telangana by setting up a new party BRS. The Telangana people fought against the national parties, which did injustice to Telangana. The national parties like Congress and BJP were forced to bend in the favour of granting statehood to Telangana,” he said.

The Khammam-based leader wondered how KCR could suspend a party that formed in the name of Telangana and float the national party BRS.

“It is nothing but the betrayal of Telangana people,” he said, adding that the aspirations of Telangana were not fulfilled and Telangana youth is fighting for jobs till now. “The BCs, SCs, STs and minorities are still fighting for their rights in Telangana. It is not proper for KCR to set up a national party by leaving all the issues of Telangana

that were to be fulfilled.”

“Giving Rythu Bandu to the farmers is not enough and it is evident the farming community is still facing problems due to lack of remunerative prices to their produce. We experienced that our farmers faced a lot of problems in selling paddy in Telangana. The scheduled tribes, who are fighting for podu lands, felt deprived in the hands of KCR. There were many defects in Dalit Bandhu and it should be solved. Many of the BC communities were under poverty. We are against the floating national party by leaving all these issues mid way,” he said.