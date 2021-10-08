KCR orders CID probe into Wakf land encroachments in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has ordered a CID inquiry into the alleged encroachment of Wakf lands and properties across the state. The CM made a statement to this effect in the Assembly on Thursday in response to the persistent demand from AIMIM in the House.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has been raising this issue in the House during every Assembly session and strongly urging the state government to order either a judicial inquiry by a retired high court judge or a CBI inquiry or at least a CID inquiry.

Owaisi raised this issue again on Monday and expressed his anguish over the state government adopting a negligent attitude towards the issue of encroachment of valuable Wakf lands. He said out of total 77,538 acres of Wakf land in the state, about 57,000 acres — amounting to 74 per cent — has been grabbed by land sharks but the government is turning a blind eye on their demand to order an inquiry into the issue.

Owaisi and AIMIM MLAs again raised this issue in the House on Thursday. The CM finally agreed to their demand and ordered a probe by CID with immediate effect.

"The government has uploaded on Dharani portal the details of all land parcels owned by Wakf and endowments department. Those lands were kept under the prohibited list on Dharani portal. No one can buy or sell those properties. No transaction can happen on those lands.

The government has seized all the Wakf records in 2017. But since there is a strong demand for a CID inquiry into Wakf lands, I am ordering so," the CM said.

Owaisi said that in a survey done on properties being held by 33,929 Waqf institutions, about 82 per cent of the lands in Hyderabad were grabbed by encroachers.