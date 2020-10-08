Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passes away at 74

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister and Lok Jan Shakti Party patriarch Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at a private hospital in New Delhi on Thursday. He was 74 and had recently undergone a heart surgery. His son and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan broke the news on Twitter.

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

"Dad, you are no longer on this earth. But wherever you are, I know will always be with me. Miss you papa," he tweeted in Hindi.

On 11 September, the late Union minister had revealed that he had been hospitalised with an illness for some time. He added that his son Chirag had taken complete charge of the party and any decision on the alliance in Bihar he would take will be final.

Paswan in a series of tweets had said that his health started to deteriorate during the coronavirus crisis, but he did not go to a hospital because he had to fulfil his responsibilities as the food minister. “There was no laxity in the work. I continuously served the country as food minister and made every effort to ensure food reaches on time everywhere,” he wrote.

कोरोना संकट के समय खाद्य मंत्री के रूप में निरंतर अपनी सेवा देश को दी और हर सम्भव प्रयास किया कि सभी जगह खाद्य सामग्री समय पर पहुंच सके। इसी दौरान तबियत ख़राब होने लगी लेकिन काम में कोई ढिलाई ना हो इस वजह से अस्पताल नहीं गया। 1/3 — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) September 11, 2020

मेरी ख़राब तबियत का एहसास जब चिराग को हुआ तो उसके कहने पर मैं अस्पताल गया और अपना इलाज करवाने लगा। मुझे ख़ुशी है कि इस समय मेरा बेटा चिराग मेरे साथ है और मेरी हर सम्भव सेवा कर रहा है। मेरा ख़याल रखने के साथ साथ पार्टी के प्रति भी अपनी ज़िम्मेदारियों को बखूबी निभा रहा है 2/3 — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) September 11, 2020

मुझे विश्वास है कि अपनी युवा सोच से चिराग पार्टी व बिहार को नयी ऊँचाईयों तक ले जाएगा।चिराग के हर फ़ैसले के साथ मैं मज़बूती से खड़ा हूं। मुझे आशा है कि मैं पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर जल्द ही अपनों के बीच आऊँगा। 3/3 — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) September 11, 2020

He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders. Starting out as a member of the Legislative Assembly in Bihar, he first entered the Lok Sabha in 1977. He remained the member of the lower house until 2019, when he chose to move to the Rajya Sabha. He however lost the 1984 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections unexpectedly, entering the Rajya Sabha after losing the second time.

Known as "mausam vaigyanik (weather forecaster)" for his shrewd political alliances across the political spectrum, Paswan served as a Union Minister under six different prime ministers -- an Indian record.