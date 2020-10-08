The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 08 Oct 2020 Crisis blows over, O ...
Nation, Politics

Crisis blows over, OPS names EPS as CM pick

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 8, 2020, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Oct 8, 2020, 12:52 pm IST
11-member steering commitee sought by OPS set up
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam announces Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, at the party office in Chennai. — PTI photo
  AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam announces Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, at the party office in Chennai. — PTI photo

Chennai: Sweets and firecrackers. It was an early Deepavali at the AIADMK headquarters premises on Wednesday morning soon after the party coordinator, O Panneerselvam, named the incumbent Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly elections.

The meeting, which was scheduled for 10.00 am, started a little ahead of time with the party headquarters wearing a festive look since morning and the first announcement was on the formation of the 11-member steering committee, which had been Pannerselvam’s long time demand.

 

Party deputy coordinator K P Munusamy, who was among those working till 3.30 am to bring about a rapprochement between Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, read out the names of the members of the steering committee, which he said was formed on the basis of a decision taken at the General Council. Also Panneerselvam put his stamp of approval for the list by signing on it in front of the crowd.

The steering committee members are Forest Minister Dindigul C Seenivasan, Electricity Minister P Thangamani, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam, Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj, former MLA J C D Prabakar, former MP Manoj Pandian, former Minister P Mohan, former MP R Gopalakrishnan and Sholavandan MLA K Manikkam.

 

Munsamy and Vaithilingam, another deputy coordinator, had shuttled between the official residences of Panneerselvam and Palaniswamy to finalise the name of the committee members till the wee hours as that was the last hitch to be ironed out to bring both the leaders together to make the announcement they were united.

Once the truce was called, the entire party leadership geared up for the meeting and trooped to the venue. Pannerselvam arrived by around 9.40 am and he was followed by Palaniswami in another five minutes. Musical bands heralded their arrival with welcome notes and supporters, some of them wearing full face masks with the images of the leaders, cheered them with slogan shouting.

 

Then the two leaders, along with the other party functionaries, chatted for some time before the meeting was called for order. It was rumoured that they wanted the announcements to be made at an auspicious hour that came before 10 am.

Whatever be the reason, the meeting turned out to be a simple affair with the presentation of shawls, brief expression of thanks and appreciation and several rounds of applause without slipping into long winded harangue that normally marked political meetings.

Then the top brass of the party, including Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, drove down to the MGR memorial. Both of them paid homage to MGR and also J Jayalalithaa at their respective samadhis and then drove away.

 

When Jayakumar was asked by the media on the steering committee having more Palaniswami supporters, he said that the names were chosen unanimously. He said the show of unity in the party was a huge blow to betrayers and opponents of the AIADMK.

Vaithilingam, to a question on some senior leaders not figuring in the committee, said that there were other vacancies in the party and they would be soon filled up with the senior leaders who were not part of the panel.

AIADMK cadre, both men and women, cheered the leaders for putting up a show of unity with their jubilant gigs and slogan shouting. A marked sense of relief and celebration filled the air as they distributed sweets and lighted firecrackers.

 

...
Tags: aiadmk, o paneerselvam, chief minister edappadi k palaniswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

A picture from one of the streets of Ramapuram in Chennai on Wednesday. — DC photo

Political campaign posters deface walls in Chennai ahead of elections in TN

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (L) greets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (R) during the announcement of party's chief ministerial candidate name for the upcoming 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, at the party office in Chennai. — PTI photo

Is the problem in AIADMK over?

Representative Image

Crimes against women: Disha Bill to soon be passed in Maharashtra Assembly

An additional secretary filed the affidavit which contained unnecessary and nonsensical averments with regard to media reporting in Tablighi Jamaat issue. — PTI photo

SC pulls up Centre for evasive & brazen affidavit on Tablighi issue



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KKR vs CHE Match 21, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 10 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS CSK Match 21, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Delhi Capitals best Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs, climb back to top spot

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking up the big wicket of Virat Kohli. (File Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs DEL Match 19, Delhi Capitals win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS DC Match 19, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Marcus Stoinis, Prithvi Shaw power Delhi to 196/4 against Bangalore

Marcus Stoinis (right) and Rishabh Pant (37) immediately stitched up an 89-run partnership. (Photo | iplt20.com)
 

Delhi Capitals’ leg spinner Amit Mishra out of IPL after finger injury

The 37-year-old, who last played for India in a Twenty20 match against England in February 2017, has been one of the top performers in league cricket. (Photo | PTI)
 

Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis lead Chennai to 10-wicket win

Watson (83 off 53 balls) hit his first half-century of the season and together with Du Plessis, who smashed 87 of 53 balls, led Chennai past Punjab’s 178 for four. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ahead of BJP protest against Manish Shukla's murder, Mamata shuts down Nabaana

BJP Titagarh councillor Manish Shukla, who was shot dead on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/BJP Bengal)

No infiltration along Sino-Indian border in last six months: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Quad meet slams China on coronavirus, graft, coercion

EAM S. Jaishankar with US secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a meeting in Tokyo. — PTI photo

Monsoon session ends, Opposition protests over farm bills continue

Opposition MPs march from Gandhi statue to Ambedkar statue in protest against the recent farm and labour bills, during the Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Mamata dubs suspension of MPs 'fascist'

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan meets suspended MPs staging a protest over their suspension from the remaining Monsoon Session of Parliament over the ruckus created in Rajya Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham