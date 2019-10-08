Nation Politics 08 Oct 2019 Opp. criticises K Ch ...
Nation, Politics

Opp. criticises K Chandrasekhar Rao, backs unions

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH PUJARI
Published Oct 8, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2019, 1:12 am IST
The CPI said it would hold a meeting in the next couple of days to decide on its alliance with the TRS for the Huzurnagar byelection.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The BJP alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was eyeing the RTC’s valuable lands, the Congress said the government’s `2 per litre VAT on diesel was burdening the RTC and driving it into losses.

The CPI said it would hold a meeting in the next couple of days to decide on its alliance with the TRS for the Huzurnagar byelection.

 

This was the fall out of Mr Rao firmly refusing to negotiate with striking employees and denying their main demand of the RTC merger with the government.

BJP state president K. Laxman said “During the Telangana movement, KCR said many words for self-interest, all of which were forgotten when he came to power. He is now acting like a tyrant.” Holding the government responsible for running the TSRTC into losses, Dr Laxman said the government had no right to take action against striking workers. “KCR is conspiring to privatise the RTC,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said, “There’s a well-thought-out plan. TSRTC has very valuable assets in the form of high-value land across the state. The decision to dismiss almost all RTC mployees is only optics. It’s to create fear and uncertainty amongst the employees and bring division within the unions. It’s certain that KCR will eventually propose a merger and make it look like he is heeding to the demands of the employees.”

Telugu Desam’s Telangana state president L. Ramana said “During the agitation for the separate statehood KCR had said that RTC employees should get facilities similar to the Central government employees. After coming to power, he has totally neglected them.”

Though the CPI had announced its support to the TRS in Huzurnagar byelection, the party may review its decision following the government’s stand on the RTC strikers.

CPI state secretary C. Venkat Reddy said, “supporting the TRS is a political decision but we support the employees as the CPI is a labour-oriented party. Hundreds of CPI members supporting the RTC employees have been arrested across the state.”

Asked whether the CPI would withdraw support, Mr Reddy said, “We are observing the situation. In one or two days a meeting will be held if any decision would have to be taken by the party.”

Congress leaders came forward and condemned the sacking of 48000 RTC employees. Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that Mr Rao was conspiring to privatise the TSRTC by showing losses. He pointed out that the government was collecting Rs 2 VAT on each litre of diesel, which was a big burden on the RTC which consumes 20 crore litres of diese.

Addressing a protest by RTC employees at the Kamareddy bus depot on Monday, senior Congress leader Shabbir Ali said “KCR announced the decision as if he was the dictator of Telangana and he would punish anyone who refuses to listen to his orders.” He said the government had not appointed even 48 employees in the RTC.

“His decision was insane and insensitive and will not be tolerated. RTC staff have a democratic right to protest and go on strike seeking fulfillment of their demands. The Congress will support RTC workers till their demands are met,” Mr Shabbir Ali said.

Tollywood actor and Jana Sena chief Pavan Kalyan expressed concern over of removal of 48,000 staff and extended support to the RTC employees. He appealed to the Chief Minister to sympathetically consider the demands of RTC employees.

...
Tags: cm k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Sources in pharmaceutical industry say impurities limited to a few batches are due to a lapse in the good manufacturing process. (Representational image)

Recall fails to affect ranitidine

The TDR is given for a certain additional built-up area in lieu of the area relinquished or surrendered by the land owner to the GHMC.

TDR bank may begin on October 15

The same alert will be transmitted to the regi-onal station house officer, divisional assistant and deputy commissioners of police, and to the control room of the cab operator, registered family members, friends etc. (Representational image)

Emergency button to turn mandatory for cab services

Mr Venkateswarlu said the Association will meet in a day or two to take a final call on the demand of the members of the Association.

Liquor vendors seeks strike against raids



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No issue in expressing the desire: Javadekar on Uddhav Thackeray's statement

Union minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah likely to be Leader of Opposition in K'taka assembly: Ramalinga Reddy

Former Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday said that former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is likely to be the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Tamils are not opposed to Hindi: Shiv Sena

Tamil people are not opposed to Hindi and students in schools and colleges should have the option to study Hindi, said Shiv Sena's state unit chief Radhakrishnan on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

JD(U) seeks clarification from BJP after Giriraj Singh's remarks over Patna floods

Janata Dal (United) on Sunday sought clarification from its ally BJP after Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged mismanagement by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the wake of Patna floods. (Photo: ANI)

'Hugplomacy': BJP's Amit Malviya takes a dig at Priyanka of 'imitating' PM

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for 'imitating' Prime Minister Narendra Modi after she hugged Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham