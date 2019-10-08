Nation Politics 08 Oct 2019 Half of RTC to go pr ...
Nation, Politics

Half of RTC to go private, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Oct 8, 2019, 12:30 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2019, 12:30 am IST
It was stated that of the RTC’s estimated fleet strength of 10,400 buses, the corporation owns only about half, or 5,200.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday decided to privatise half of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and allow private owners to run buses under the control of the corporation to sustain it.

The CM was speaking after reviewing a report by the commitee headed by principal secretary, transport, Sunil Sharma on measures to return the RTC to profit. Mr Rao said the state does not want to privatise RTC but only wanted to strengthen it.

 

On Sunday, he had refused to merge the corporation with the government, the prime demand of the RTC staff who are on strike since Saturday, and has refused to take back into service 48,140 staff who did not resume work within the government’s deadline.

It was stated that of the RTC’s estimated fleet strength of 10,400 buses, the corporation owns only about half, or 5,200. These would be run under the RTC banner and be staffed by the corporation.

Another 30 per cent, or 3,100 buses, of the RTC fleet is already under hire. A CMO statement said that of this 30 per cent, nine per cent buses would need to be replaced to make up the numbers. This group of buses would be staffed by private parties, and the vehicles can use RTC infrastructure such as parking. The other 20 per cent buses, or 2,100, would be run and maintained entirely by private parties and would be run as stage carriers.

According to the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the RTC will decide the tariff for all categories.

The Chief Minister said that none of the workers was dismissed by the management, it was “self- dismissal” of the workers as they did not rejoin duty before the Saturay 6 pm deadline.

Mr Rao said the DGP was instructed to make security arrangements at all the depots and act strictly against trouble-makers.

The Chief Minister said RTC subsidies to the physically challenged, freedom fighters, students, journalists and families of police martyrs and employees will continue and the government would reimburse the corporation. Mr Rao said the RTC strike was the result of the “monopoly attitude of the trade unions”. But the unions had ceased to exist as the staff did not rejoin duty. It was felt at the meeting that the people were appreciating the measures being initiated by the government to make the RTC self-sufficient.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao


Latest From Nation

Sources in pharmaceutical industry say impurities limited to a few batches are due to a lapse in the good manufacturing process. (Representational image)

Recall fails to affect ranitidine

The TDR is given for a certain additional built-up area in lieu of the area relinquished or surrendered by the land owner to the GHMC.

TDR bank may begin on October 15

The same alert will be transmitted to the regi-onal station house officer, divisional assistant and deputy commissioners of police, and to the control room of the cab operator, registered family members, friends etc. (Representational image)

Emergency button to turn mandatory for cab services

Mr Venkateswarlu said the Association will meet in a day or two to take a final call on the demand of the members of the Association.

Liquor vendors seeks strike against raids



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No issue in expressing the desire: Javadekar on Uddhav Thackeray's statement

Union minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah likely to be Leader of Opposition in K'taka assembly: Ramalinga Reddy

Former Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday said that former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is likely to be the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Tamils are not opposed to Hindi: Shiv Sena

Tamil people are not opposed to Hindi and students in schools and colleges should have the option to study Hindi, said Shiv Sena's state unit chief Radhakrishnan on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

JD(U) seeks clarification from BJP after Giriraj Singh's remarks over Patna floods

Janata Dal (United) on Sunday sought clarification from its ally BJP after Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged mismanagement by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the wake of Patna floods. (Photo: ANI)

'Hugplomacy': BJP's Amit Malviya takes a dig at Priyanka of 'imitating' PM

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for 'imitating' Prime Minister Narendra Modi after she hugged Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham