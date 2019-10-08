Nation Politics 08 Oct 2019 'Feel happy ...
Nation, Politics

'Feel happy': MK Stalin over PM Modi, Xi Jinping visit to Mahabalipuram

ANI
Published Oct 8, 2019, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 8, 2019, 1:56 pm IST
Xi is expected to visit Mahabalipuram for his second informal summit with PM Modi in the coming days.
Stalin said that even though the two countries are different, the clouds over them are the same. (Photo: File)
 Stalin said that even though the two countries are different, the clouds over them are the same. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Tuesday expressed happiness over the upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the historic town of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Xi is expected to visit Mahabalipuram for his second informal summit with PM Modi in the coming days.

 

"I feel happy that the Chinese premier is going to come to Tamil Nadu. I welcome his visit wholeheartedly. I feel proud that PM Modi and Chinese premier will have joint talks in Mahabalipuram, which is a historical place," said Stalin in a statement.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has declared the group of sanctuaries in Mahabalipuram, founded by the Pallava kings in the 7th and 8th centuries, as heritage.

He thanked the Central government for choosing the location and asserted that the Pallava kings, who ruled the southern India centuries ago, had close relations with China through sea trade.

Stalin said that even though the two countries are different, the clouds over them are the same.

"Let the talks between two countries bring light not only to the two countries but to the whole world," the DMK chief added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mk stalin, dravida munnetra kazhagam, pm modi, xi jinping
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue to stay in power in the state for the next 50 years. (Photo: ANI)

BJP to stay in power in UP for next 50 years: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the role of the Indian Air Force in protecting the country during conflicts and helping people during natural calamities. (Photo: File)

Modi hails IAF for protecting country during conflicts

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday performed 'shastra puja' (Ritual for weapons) at the annual Vijayadashmi festival in Maharashtra's Nagpur. (Photo: ANI)

RSS firm on Bharat being Hindu rashtra: Mohan Bhagwat at Dusshera event

In the video, which went viral on social media, a 74 battalion CRPF constable stationed in Sukma, GD Pramod Kumar alleged that his uncle grabbed his farmland in Hathras and assaulted his family members. (Photo: ANI)

Upset over land dispute, CRPF constable threatens to become 'Paan Singh Tomar'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Renault Kwid: old vs new

The new Kwid gets the same BS4 petrol powertrains - a 0.8-litre engine(54PS/72Nm) and a 1.0-litre engine(68PS/91Nm) - as before.
 

Maharashtra: Tigress found dead after suspected territorial fight

The forest staff was since then searching for the tigress and spotted its carcass in the Tadoba forest range. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Honda Diwali offers: Benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh

Honda is offering the maximum benefit of Rs 5 lakh on its flagship SUV, the CR-V.
 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP to stay in power in UP for next 50 years: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue to stay in power in the state for the next 50 years. (Photo: ANI)

Modi hails IAF for protecting country during conflicts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the role of the Indian Air Force in protecting the country during conflicts and helping people during natural calamities. (Photo: File)

RSS firm on Bharat being Hindu rashtra: Mohan Bhagwat at Dusshera event

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday performed 'shastra puja' (Ritual for weapons) at the annual Vijayadashmi festival in Maharashtra's Nagpur. (Photo: ANI)

'Take public stand welcoming dissent': Tharoor writes to PM Modi

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the filing of FIR against 49 'concerned Indian citizens' who wrote a letter to PM Modi highlighting the rise of mob lynching in the country. (Photo: File)

No issue in expressing the desire: Javadekar on Uddhav Thackeray's statement

Union minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham