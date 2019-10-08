Nation Politics 08 Oct 2019 BJP to stay in power ...
Nation, Politics

BJP to stay in power in UP for next 50 years: Keshav Prasad Maurya

ANI
Published Oct 8, 2019, 1:30 pm IST
Updated Oct 8, 2019, 1:53 pm IST
Maurya also unveiled a magazine of Ramleela committee at an event here.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue to stay in power in the state for the next 50 years. (Photo: ANI)
 Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue to stay in power in the state for the next 50 years. (Photo: ANI)

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue to stay in power in the state for the next 50 years.

The Deputy Chief Minister's comments come days after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said that he will form the government in the state in the year 2022.

 

"In Uttar Pradesh and the centre, there is a government which works for the people of the country. This government will stay in power for the next 50 years. So if Akhilesh Yadav wants to form the government, he would have to do that after 50 years," Maurya said responding to a question here on Monday.

"In the coming times, we will fight the elections together. The SP family has grown and we will surely form the government in the state in 2022," Yadav had said on October 6.

Maurya also unveiled a magazine of Ramleela committee at an event here.

 

